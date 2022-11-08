Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Despite a slate of challengers running together and attempting to take over the College of Western Idaho Board, all incumbents and non-slate candidates appeared to have won during Tuesday’s general election, according to preliminary results as of press time Tuesday night.

The slate candidates, who were initially endorsed by the Ada County GOP, were Alisha Hickman (Zone 1), Ryan Spoon (Zone 2), Jan Zarr (Zone 3), and Thad Butterworth (Zone 4).

Recommended for you

Load comments