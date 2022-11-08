...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches, with local amounts up to 4 inches.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure
Valley zones. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley zone.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions which could impact
the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The academic building on the College of Western Idaho campus in Nampa on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Despite a slate of challengers running together and attempting to take over the College of Western Idaho Board, all incumbents and non-slate candidates appeared to have won during Tuesday’s general election, according to preliminary results as of press time Tuesday night.
The slate candidates, who were initially endorsed by the Ada County GOP, were Alisha Hickman (Zone 1), Ryan Spoon (Zone 2), Jan Zarr (Zone 3), and Thad Butterworth (Zone 4).
As of press time Tuesday, Nicole Bradshaw had captured 64% of the vote (96,004 votes) for Zone 1's open seat, while Alisha Hickman (slate) took 36% (53,367 votes). Incumbent Molly Lenty had received about 52% of the vote (77,786 votes) in Zone 2 compared to Spoon's approximately 25% (37,605 votes) and Gordon Simpson’s approximately 22% (33,430 votes). Jim Reames, who was appointed in the spring, had the most votes in Zone 3, taking 57% of the vote (84,233 votes), while Jan Zarr took approximately 43% (62,548 votes). And incumbent Annie Hightower appeared to have won Zone 4, having garnered 63% of the vote (93,099 votes) to slate candidate Thad Butterworth’s 37% (54,851 votes).
The results follow concerns about a takeover of the board similar to what happened to North Idaho College. After voters elected a slate of conservative board members, the board fired the college’s president, Rick MacLennan, which led to wrongful termination lawsuit and settlement. Additional challenges followed, including resignations and nearly losing accreditation, which would affect the ability of students to transfer credits earned at the college to other schools.
During an October candidate forum, Bradshaw said she believes ensuring the school’s stability will require “listening and representing the community that we’re serving, and to work together and not have an individual agenda.”
In the Ada County GOP Central Committee Voter Guide, Hickman said, "My first priority in this position include cut needless spending like the support of the Boise Pride Fest. Instead let’s focus our funds towards education purposes and/or the possibility of bringing sports to this community college.”
Lenty, the current board chair, said during the candidate forum, “this board has started moving forward some work in focus around our facilities and visioning project, and we spent a lot of time in the trenches to really listen and learn and prepare ourselves for big decisions moving forward that are going to best meet the current and future needs of our students, as well as better support our faculty in order to deliver education.”
Gordon Simpson told the Idaho Press in October that, his run for the board had been a long time coming, and that, "after what happened up in North Idaho, I want to prevent that from happening here. It seemed like they got kind of ambushed and taken over by some people with extreme views.”
In October, Spoon told the Idaho press via email, “I am running for CWI Trustee in order to 1) Cut wasteful spending, 2) reduce property taxes (the college is an independent taxing district), 3) eliminate all agenda-based curricula, and 4) promote career technical education (CTE)."
Reames said during the October candidate forum that the school is on the right path from a spending perspective and that he would work to manage spending.
During the same forum, Zarr said that despite the college’s low property tax levy, “there’s always places where we can look to cut spending.”
Hightower told the Idaho Press in October that, “I feel like we are on a path to just enhancing what we’re already providing for our students and for our communities, and I want to be a part of continuing that.”
At the forum in October, Butterworth said he has often looked at reducing spending when he purchased businesses or acted as a consultant. If elected, he said he would take a “deep dive” into looking at “where money has been spent, what programs are good, what’s giving us a great return on our money, what’s not, and that would be my approach to that.”