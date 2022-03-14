BOISE — House-passed legislation to restrict voters in future College of Western Idaho board elections to only voting on the trustee from their geographic zone has died in a Senate committee.
Currently, the five trustees each must represent a specific geographic zone within the two-county district, but voting is at-large, with all residents having a say on all the positions.
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, sponsor of the bill, said the geographic zones were required by the Legislature in 2015 for all community college districts, and he called his bill, HB 738, “kind of Step 2,” to limit the voting by district as well.
Chaney had introduced an earlier version of the bill that would have applied to all community colleges in Idaho, but after hearing opposition from districts across the state, limited it to districts with more than 250,000 population. There’s only one of those: CWI.
Chaney told the Senate Education Committee on Thursday that the last time he voted in a CWI election, he didn’t recognize most of the names on the ballot, and he’s “more plugged into politics than the average bear.”
“They’re difficult to campaign for already, they’re difficult to raise money for already,” he said, noting that legislative districts contain just over 50,000 residents. Running in the CWI district that takes in more than 700,000 residents, he said, “That’s essentially 13.8 legislative districts worth of people. Imagine … how much a mailer’s going to cost.”
Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, asked Chaney, “So with this change, if we live in one of these community college districts as I do, we will not have the ability to vote for all of the trustees, just one. Is that correct?”
“That is correct,” Chaney responded.
“You highlighted the difficulty campaigning, and I can appreciate that,” she said. “Is that the primary reason for making the districts?”
Chaney said, “That’s the primary motivation for taking this step. The primary motivation for creating the zones back in 2015 was different. That was so that there would be a geographically diverse group of persons on the board.”
Other senators on the committee questioned the 250,000 figure, noting that the Legislature in 2020 required zone-only voting for city councils in cities with more than 100,000 population.
Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, said if that were the threshold, likely every community college district in the state would be subject to the proposed new law.
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, noted that by law, county commissioners must be from specified geographic zones, but are elected at-large countywide.
Den Hartog said, “I was supportive of doing the zones for community college trustees and having representation from where people lived. Particularly in our area, the different parts of Ada and Canyon counties can be vastly different. I’m not so sure I’m sold on the idea of not being able to vote for the other trustees, and only being able to vote for the trustee in the zone that I live in.”
That was the same concern expressed by opponents of the bill in the House. Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, told the House, “I want a responsive board. Me being able to vote for one trustee every four years is not a responsive board. Right now, I can vote for two or three every two years. I want a government that’s close to the people and responsive when we don’t like what they’re doing, and this bill doesn’t do that.”
However, the House passed the bill on a 62-8 vote, after several representatives thanked Chaney for excluding their parts of the state from the bill.
Den Hartog moved to hold the bill in committee, killing it, and her motion carried on a voice vote with only Thayn dissenting.