BOISE — The College of Western Idaho already serves more than 30,000 students, from high school students taking dual-credit classes to full- and part-time students pursuing an associate’s degree.
But CWI President Bert Glandon painted a picture Wednesday of an even larger community college — one that someday serves 65,000 to 70,000 students.
In his annual budget presentation to the Legislature's Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, Glandon used some straightforward math to lay out his growth scenario. Community colleges in Seattle; Portland, Oregon; and Spokane, Washington; serve about 6% to 7% of their market. Despite a decade of rapid growth, CWI is still serving only about 3% of its potential market.
“That makes people very nervous,” Glandon said. “We’d better figure out how we’re going to deliver differently.”
Glandon’s long-range forecasts took at least one lawmaker aback.
“For the first time in JFAC, my gut is tightened,” said Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise.
CWI’s enrollment won’t double overnight. But numbers should surge in the near future, Glandon said, partly because of a new Amazon distribution center now under construction near CWI’s Nampa campus.
The Amazon center will pay employees $15 to $17 an hour, Glandon said, and the online retail behemoth’s benefits package covers tuition.
Last spring, the president of CWI’s faculty Senate delivered a letter to college trustees expressing no confidence in Glandon’s leadership. Glandon didn’t address the issue directly, but said the school’s growth trajectory can affect employee morale. But he said the college needs to address its challenges directly — including the challenges of growth — before they reach the crisis stage.
Employee retention poses another challenge. CWI’s staff salaries lag about 16 percent behind market averages in the Treasure Valley, and Amazon and other companies will vie for available workers, Glandon said.
JFAC heard budget presentations Wednesday from all four community colleges: CWI, North Idaho College, the College of Southern Idaho and the College of Eastern Idaho.
Community colleges receive money from state taxpayers, local property taxes and student tuition and fees. The colleges’ share of state funding could be virtually flat next year. Little has proposed splitting $48.2 million in state general fund dollars among the four colleges, a 0.9% increase.
The four community colleges are also subject to the state budget cuts Little ordered last fall. All told, these total about $478,000 this year, and $955,000 next year.