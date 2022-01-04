“I’m thrilled to serve students and brighten the future of our communities as the next president of CWI,” Jones said in a press release from the college. “I’m honored to join the faculty and staff to deliver transformative learning opportunities and skills that empower students to thrive in our community and beyond.”
Jones succeeds President Bert Glandon, who retired in May, and will begin his new role on Jan. 10. He is the founding dean of the Boise State University College of Innovation + Design, and has worked at the university since 2015, the release says. Prior to that, Jones worked as the managing director for the Harvard Innovation Lab at Harvard University where he helped “thousands of students translate their education and ideas into new ventures and jobs within the technology, health sciences, consumer and non-profit fields,” the release says.
Jones has over 5 years of experience teaching business, design thinking, and leadership at several colleges, the release says. He earned his Master’s in Business Administration from Stanford’s School of Business, the release says.
Jones also brings experience working for 15 years as an executive for mid-sized Fortune 500 companies, helping with marketing, innovation, and sales growth, the release says.
“The board is enthusiastic to welcome President Jones to the College,” said Board Chair Molly Lenty. “His expertise in leveraging education and innovation to connect students with the work force is exceptional.”
