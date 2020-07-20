BOISE — As local governments deal with the complications of COVID-19, Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane has found a simple way to discharge his yearly budget presentation duties; take it to YouTube.
On the Ada County YouTube page, there is a 19-minute video of McGrane explaining the county’s proposed $284 million fiscal year 2021 budget, going through the tools on Ada County’s interactive budget overview tool located on its website at adacounty.id.gov/clerk/budgetfinance/budget-explorer.
The $284 million budget is clickable, with pop-outs for each sector of the county’s finances. A property tax tool is available on the website as well, which allows homeowners to estimate how much their bill will be based on the current assessed value of their home.
“In previous years, the Ada County Clerk has presented the budget presentation to the Board of Ada County Commissioners (BOCC) and the public in an open meeting. However, due to heightened concerns and efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the Clerk’s Office chose to release a pre-recorded video of the budget presentation. This format will allow better access to a larger portion of the community than a presentation in the traditional format,” a press release from the Ada County Clerk’s Office said.
The proposed FY21 budget is $3.3 million less than the current budget, which clocked in at just over $288 million.
County commissioners are scheduled to vote on the draft budget during their 9 a.m. July 28 meeting, and then discuss and adopt it Aug. 11.