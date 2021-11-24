Hospitals

St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center on March 20, 2021.

 Otto Kitsinger / Idaho Capital Sun

A missing link in the supply chain is now keeping crutches from reaching the people who need them.

“Ongoing supply chain issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic have led to shortages in aluminum,” a St. Luke’s Health System news release said.

Do you have new or gently used crutches, especially those made for adults? Here’s how you can help.

If you have more than five pairs of crutches to donate, you can drop them off at the St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center shipping and receiving building, at 330 N. 2nd St., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, between Nov. 29 and Jan. 3.

If you have five or fewer pairs to donate, you can drop them off at these St. Luke’s locations Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., between Nov. 29 and Jan. 3:

  • Boise
    • St. Luke’s Clinic – Orthopedics, 600 N. Robbins Road, Suite 100
    • St. Luke’s Clinic – Family Health, 12080 W. McMillan Road
  • Eagle
    • St. Luke’s Eagle Medical Plaza, Patient Registration, 3101 E. State St.
  • Fruitland
    • St. Luke’s Fruitland Medical Plaza, 1210 NW 16th St.
  • Jerome
    • St. Luke’s Jerome Medical Center, 709 N. Lincoln Ave.
  • Ketchum
    • St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, 100 Hospital Drive
  • McCall
    • St. Luke’s McCall Medical Center, 1010 State St.
  • Mountain Home
    • St. Luke’s Elmore Medical Center, 895 N. 6th E. St.
  • Nampa
    • St. Luke’s Clinic – Family Medicine, 3165 E. Greenhurst Road
  • Twin Falls
    • St. Luke’s Clinic – Orthopedics, Spine and Plastic Surgery, 738 North College Road, Suite A

    For questions and other information, email SLHScrutchdrive@slhs.org.

