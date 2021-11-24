A missing link in the supply chain is now keeping crutches from reaching the people who need them.
“Ongoing supply chain issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic have led to shortages in aluminum,” a St. Luke’s Health System news release said.
Do you have new or gently used crutches, especially those made for adults? Here’s how you can help.
If you have more than five pairs of crutches to donate, you can drop them off at the St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center shipping and receiving building, at 330 N. 2nd St., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, between Nov. 29 and Jan. 3.
If you have five or fewer pairs to donate, you can drop them off at these St. Luke’s locations Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., between Nov. 29 and Jan. 3:
Boise
St. Luke’s Clinic – Orthopedics, 600 N. Robbins Road, Suite 100
St. Luke’s Clinic – Family Health, 12080 W. McMillan Road
Eagle
St. Luke’s Eagle Medical Plaza, Patient Registration, 3101 E. State St.
Fruitland
St. Luke’s Fruitland Medical Plaza, 1210 NW 16th St.
Jerome
St. Luke’s Jerome Medical Center, 709 N. Lincoln Ave.
Ketchum
St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, 100 Hospital Drive
McCall
St. Luke’s McCall Medical Center, 1010 State St.
Mountain Home
St. Luke’s Elmore Medical Center, 895 N. 6th E. St.
Nampa
St. Luke’s Clinic – Family Medicine, 3165 E. Greenhurst Road
Twin Falls
St. Luke’s Clinic – Orthopedics, Spine and Plastic Surgery, 738 North College Road, Suite A