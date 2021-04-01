Crush the Curve Testing

BOISE — The City of Boise is set to hold Idaho's largest vaccination clinic. 

Partnering with nonprofit Crush the Curve, the city will turn the Boise airport into a two day mass vaccination site. With the help of Red Rock Pharmacy, the clinic will be administering first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to any Idahoan 18 years or older in the month of April.

The clinic, which will take over the airport's Economy Parking Lot, will be administering first does on April 8 and second doses April 29. 

To register, visit www.crushthecurveidaho.com/vaccine-registration. 

