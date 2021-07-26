NAMPA — A traveling group of weary, yet passionate bicyclists cruised into the parking lot of The Rock Church in Nampa Monday morning. Part of the Fuller Bike Adventure, a fundraising event for the Fuller Center for Housing, the group aims to raise money and awareness to construct housing for those in need while working on home repair projects en route for 3,750-miles from Florida to Oregon.
“The ride is more than a dream,” said Jim Kruse, one of the group’s riders, trying to hold back tears. “The churches, they welcome us, they treat us like rock stars,” Kruse said. “We’re just trying to do our little part.”
The group used Nampa as a rest stop on Monday before hitting the road again Tuesday morning.
They made six stops and done repair work on eight homes as part of its 10-week ride, staying at churches and the homes of church members along the way. In total, 23 riders have participated, with some doing a portion of the trip and some completing the entire trip, said Neil Mullikin, the Fuller Center’s bike mentor coordinator for the trip.
The group met their goal of raising $600,000 toward home-building projects a couple of weeks ago, Kruse said. A home in the U.S. can be built for around $50,000 according to Kruse, and outside of the U.S., the organization can build homes for between $5,000 and $6,000.
Monday morning, the group biked a little over 70 miles from Mountain Home to Nampa before 11:30 a.m. Group members hail from across the country, including Oregon, Wisconsin and Florida.
For Karen DeJoe, one of the riders making the entire journey, she was not sure how she would fare given that she has multiple sclerosis. This morning’s ride felt tough, and one of her legs did not want to keep going toward the end, but she made it with “one pedal stroke after another,” she said.
“When I signed up for the ride, all I wanted was 10 weeks of just learning to love this country again,” DeJoe said, noting how tough the divisive political climate has been. “And the thought that I could help people along the way was like icing on the cake for me.”
One of the most memorable stops on the trip was rehabilitating the home of a Georgia man who has stage four terminal cancer. The man’s pastor had asked him what he needed in his final days, and he had asked for home improvements so that his wife would have a comfortable place to live once he was gone, said Mike Schuck, another rider in the group. The Fuller Center provided new appliances to the home, fixed a hole in the kitchen floor, and did some electrical work, and the riders spent a day painting, Schuck said.
During the visit, DeJoe, who is a retired physician, told the ill husband that she would be happy to answer any health questions he might have, but he had another idea.
“He said, ‘You know, a physician has never prayed with me before — would you do that?’” DeJoe said, and she accepted.
The riders also described the family-like relationship that has grown between them traveling across the country, averaging 77 miles a day by bike, and working in communities.
“It certainly creates a bond,” Mullikin said. “I mean, what other activity can you be together for eight hours strenuously, other than the military? You know, and then work on projects. It really creates a very tight bond between the cyclists.”