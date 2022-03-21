The Nampa and Caldwell Chambers of Commerce Agri-Business Committee has selected the Crookham family as this year’s Farm Family of the Year.
The award recognizes families involved in local agriculture and that are active on many agricultural committees, boards and community functions.
The Crookhams are the owners of Crookham Company, a multi-generational wholesale seed company in Caldwell.
The company was founded in 1911 by George Crookham, who saw an opportunity to grow popcorn after the 1907 World’s Fair led to its popularity in America, according to a news release from the committee. Crookham soon found the Treasure Valley to be a prime location for producing seed.
Crookham Company has since grown into an international operation and holds some of the largest sweet corn, onion and popcorn seed banks in the world, the news release stated. The company’s seeds are sold and planted on every continent except Antarctica.
The company was passed from generation-to-generation and now George W. Crookham sits at the helm.
“Everybody in the family typically caught the seed business bug in their teenage years,” George W. Crookham said. “It’s really nice to be a part of an industry that is so important in the feeding of our fellow human beings. It’s very rewarding to know that we’re a part of that important process around the world.”
George W. Crookham and his sister Mary Crookham doubled the size of the company over the past few decades, according to the release.
“We couldn’t have done it without the culture that was established before us. This creates a solid foundation for our future,” George W. Crookham said in the release.
The Crookham Company employs 140 people on average.
Crookham Company believes that the best way to honor farm families is to protect the working farms for local food security and to understand how the Treasure Valley ties into national and international security by ensuring food and seed sources, the news release stated.
George W. Crookham added that the rapid loss of farmland in Canyon County is one of the biggest challenges the family business is facing.
“We take the long look into the future, not only for the company, but for our co-workers and community,” he said. “We know this is the foundation we inherited, and this is the foundation we will pass on.”