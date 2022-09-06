...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY
Bleachers, acquired from the neighboring Eagle Rodeo, surround the arena at the Crooked 8 in preparation for the upcoming Kuna Rodeo, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Crooked 8 will also host the upcoming Crooked 8 Hoedown.
The second annual Crooked 8 Hoedown is set to kick off later this month in Kuna.
The two-day music festival, which will be held Sept. 16-17, will feature artists and bands like Clare Dunn, Chancey Williams and The Whiskey Flats Band. Four bands will perform on Friday and six on Saturday. Tickets are $85 for one day or $150 for both days.
Festival goers can camp out at the venue over the course of Friday and Saturday. Up to six campers are allowed and one sleeping unit per campsite, according to the venue’s website.
Williams, who performed at last year’s hoedown, said he is excited to be back.
“We came and played it last year and it was a dang good time, so we thought if they asked again this year we wanted to do it,” Williams said. “It’s one of those old-fashioned parties on a ranch so it’s kind of fun being out of town where we’re able to come out and cut loose and not worry about the rules of being in town.”
Adam Fleck, lead singer of The Whiskey Flats Band, said he’s looking forward to the fun, high-energy but still family-oriented energy of the hoedown.
“It’s a very much like family atmosphere. And that’s what I like so much about it. It reminds me of going to family reunions and jamming with cousins and aunts and uncles,” Fleck said. “It’s very family-oriented — in a Western way, not like a Nickelodeon way.”
Fleck said people can expect a cross between old-time bluegrass and Southern rock from his band. He said he and his bandmates mostly do gigs for fun and are excited to share the stage with some of the other acts coming to the hoedown.
“It’s a big honor for us to be able to share the stage with professionals,” Fleck said.
In addition to music, on Saturday there will be a “Bronc Bash” where 10 world champion bronc riders will face off in the Koby J. Clark Memorial arena on horses that Crooked 8 co-owner Cody Chytka said are National Rodeo Finals caliber.
Williams, a former saddle bronc athlete himself, is excited to get to watch the action.
“A lot of my buddies are still rodeoing and so it’ll be fun to see some of my friends there,” Williams said. “Anytime there’s bronc riding it’s fun to take part and watch it.”
Crooked 8 Co-owner Lini Chytka said, “Where else can you camp all weekend? Get 10 bands for 150 bucks and an ... bronc match really? ... We’re super excited.”
According to the website, music starts at 6 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Those wanting to attend can purchase tickets online at crooked8.com.