Kuna Rodeo preview

Bleachers, acquired from the neighboring Eagle Rodeo, surround the arena at the Crooked 8 in preparation for the upcoming Kuna Rodeo, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Crooked 8 will also host the upcoming Crooked 8 Hoedown.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The second annual Crooked 8 Hoedown is set to kick off later this month in Kuna.

The two-day music festival, which will be held Sept. 16-17, will feature artists and bands like Clare Dunn, Chancey Williams and The Whiskey Flats Band. Four bands will perform on Friday and six on Saturday. Tickets are $85 for one day or $150 for both days.

