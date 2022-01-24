Idaho officials have activated crisis standards of care in three health districts located in the southern portion of the state.
Central District Health, Southwest District Health, and South Central District Health are part of the order due to staffing and blood shortages, according to an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare news release.
“The highly contagious omicron variant has thrown us a curve ball,” said DHW Director Dave Jeppesen in the release. “Once again, the situation in our hospitals and health systems is dire – we don’t have enough resources to adequately treat patients...Omicron is so much more contagious than previous variants, and even though a lower percentage of cases are ending up in the hospital, the record number of cases is still putting strain on our healthcare system.”
Central District Health covers Ada, Boise, Elmore, and Valley counties; Southwest District Health covers Canyon, Adams, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, and Washington counties; South Central District Health covers Blaine, Cassia, Camas, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties.
The standards were activated following a request by officials at Saint Alphonsus, the release said. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Crisis Standards of Care Activation Advisory Committee met virtually on Friday, the release said. The committee recommended that crisis standards of care be activated in the entire state, but after considering hospital capacity regionally, Jeppesen opted to activate the standards only in southern Idaho. If trends continue, other regions in the state will likely need to transition to crisis standards of care, the release says.
Now that crisis standards have been activated, it's up to hospitals to use those guidelines at their own discretion.
Crisis standards of care are guidelines that help prioritize care when health care providers are faced with limited resources, the release says. Under such standards, the goal is to help as many people and save as many lives as possible, and medical care may look different, the release says. For example, a patient may receive treatment in a repurposed conference room, and if their hospital is short on needed equipment or resources, they may be transferred to another hospital, including out of state, the release says.
In September 2021, Idaho was in statewide crisis standards of care for about a two-month period. It was deactivated in the majority of the state in late November.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare plans to hold a media briefing tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 25, to discuss the decision to activate the standards, the release says.
People can learn more about crisis standards of care by visiting the Department of Health and Welfare’s FAQ page.
This story will be updated.