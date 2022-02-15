The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has deactivated crisis standards of care in the three public health districts in southern Idaho in which they had been activated in January — Southwest District Health, Central District Health, and South Central District Health. Shortages in staffing and blood products have stabilized.
Central District Health covers Ada, Boise, Elmore, and Valley counties; Southwest District Health covers Canyon, Adams, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, and Washington counties.
“Even though things are improving, the number of COVID-19 cases statewide and the testing percent positivity is still very high,” Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said in a news release. “Please continue to take the recommended precautions and get vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask in public places, and stay home if you feel sick so those numbers keep trending in the right direction.”
Health care systems statewide are generally using contingency operations as circumstances are improving but variable," the release said. This means it will be some time before health care systems return to full normal operations.
Health care systems are still experiencing variable circumstances and will implement their plans to return to a usual standard of operations according to their own policies. In addition, the state will continue to provide statewide coordination and resources including health care personnel via FEMA and existing federal contracts until the situation further stabilizes.