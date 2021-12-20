Crisis Standards of Care have been deactivated for hospitals in North Idaho, the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare announced Monday, though it also reported that the number of COVID-19 patients remains high and continues to stress health care systems.
"The the surge is currently no longer exceeding the health care resources available," a Department of Health & Welfare news release said.
The state's five northernmost counties were the last remaining ones in Idaho under Crisis Standards of Care, which permits rationing of care when patient needs exceed health care resources. That region was placed under crisis standards on Sept. 6, with the entire state following on Sept. 16 as unvaccinated, severely ill COVID-19 patients flooded Idaho hospitals. Statewide crisis standards were deactivated on Nov. 22, but until now remained in effect up north, in the five counties that are part of the Panhandle Health District.
Department of Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said Monday, “While this is good news for Idaho, we’re still watching the omicron variant very closely because this is a precarious time.”
“Omicron seems to spread more easily between people, and we all need to keep taking precautions against COVID-19 by getting vaccinated or getting a booster dose, wearing masks in crowded areas, physically distancing from others, washing our hands frequently, and staying home if we’re sick to avoid overwhelming our healthcare systems again,” Jeppesen said.
The department's news release added, "The situation at each health care system remains fluid and variable. Health care systems are still experiencing a much higher than normal number of patients and will implement their plans to return to a usual standard of operations according to their own policies. In addition, the state will continue to provide resources including health care personnel via FEMA and existing federal contracts until the situation further stabilizes."
In a briefing last week, state health officials said 90% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Idaho to date have been unvaccinated.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!