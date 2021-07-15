BOISE — Mohamud Hassan Mkoma, the man shot by Boise Police officers in June, was charged Wednesday with several felonies.
The charges came a day after a protest Tuesday calling for police accountability and transparency, including the release of the body camera footage and 911 calls. As of Wednesday, Mkoma was still in the hospital, according to a police news release.
The criminal complaint against Mkoma alleges that between 2020 and 2021, Mkoma committed lewd acts with three different minors, including one as young as 4 to 5 years old, who are only identified by their initials in the complaint.
The alleged instances of lewd conduct include multiple reported incidents of sexual contact with the "intent to arouse, appeal to and/or gratify" the defendant, the victims "and/or a third party."
The complaint also alleges Mkoma waved a knife toward a person identified only by their initials and toward Boise Police officers, on June 27, the day he was shot.
In addition, the complaint alleges Mkoma “willfully” violated a protection order issued Sept. 9, 2020, by breaking into an apartment and “taking and/or attempting to take the protected minor children from the apartment.”
Mkoma entered into an apartment on June 27, the complaint said, without permission and broke “a window and/or table leg."
Police were pursuing Mkoma on June 27 because of a report he had abducted a 14-year-old child and they believed the child was in danger. When police located Mkoma he reportedly ignored "a visual signal and/or an audible signal to stop" and "willfully attempted to flee," the complaint said.
That police shot Mkoma while the child was in the vehicle with him caused outrage among his refugee community.
Mana Mohamed, who has been speaking for the Somali Bantu group, said the community would not be silenced. She said they would keep asking for transparency, accountability and better communications.
Mkoma reportedly struggles with mental health and doesn't speak English. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2014, Mohamed said, and there are questions about why police did not call a translator since Mkoma speaks Kizigua.
“What happened to Mohamud was not OK, for him to get shot. That’s something that we are standing for,” Mohamed said. “Who are the police to decide when to choose a death date for a person? … They could have just arrested him and taken him to jail and then he could have faced all his charges that he had there.”