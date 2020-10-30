The Bureau of Land Management and local officials are fighting a fire near Jordan Valley, Oregon.
The Jordan Fire, at about 700 acres as of 5 p.m. Friday, is in a steep area of grass and brush, located about 50 minutes south of Marsing.
Ground and air resources from BLM and the Owyhee Rangeland Fire Protection Association are working on fire suppression and establishing containment lines, according to a BLM press release.
The fire started around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and its cause is still under investigation; no structures are threatened at this time and no evacuations or closures have been issued.