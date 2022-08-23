Three new fires started Monday afternoon in the Boise area. Fire crews were able to make progress on suppressing the fires despite hot and dry conditions in the region.
Here is a rundown of the fires and their status according to a news release from the Bureau of Land Management:
The Doubletapp Fire is located southeast of Boise, near Interstate 84 and Simco Road, covering approximately 710 acres. It is burned in dry grass and brush but active fire progression has stopped. Boise City Fire, Orchard Fire and Mountain Home Rural Fire Protection Association helped suppress the fire and had it contained by 8 p.m. Monday night. Fire crews continue to monitor the area. The fire was estimated to be controlled by 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to Chad Cline of the Bureau of Land Management.
The Bonny Fire is located at the intersection of Upper Blacks Creek Road and East Blacks Creek, south of Bonneville Point. The fire covered approximately 4 acres of land, burning in dry brush. Fire crews continue to clean up hotspots, but the fire is contained and was estimated to be controlled by 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The Neal Fire is located north of East Blacks Creek Road, northeast of Bonneville Point and covers 25 acres. Fire crews continue to secure the fire perimeter and estimated to have the fire controlled by noon, Tuesday, according to Cline.
The cause of each of these fires are under investigation.