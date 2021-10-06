Firefighters were battling a grass fire in the area of Idaho Highway 55 and Beacon Light Road, near the Eagle Sports Complex and a number of homes. Officials dubbed the blaze the Goose Fire.
Crews were called shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Goose Fire has burned about 200 acres and all of the active flames had been knocked down as of 8:35 p.m. Wednesday.
BLM officials said they expect to have the fire contained by 10 a.m. Thursday and under control at 7 p.m. Thursday. Multiple fire crews will stay and monitor the fire for a while, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office. The agency did not offer a firm timeline for when crews are expected to leave.
As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, West Hill Road was closed between Gary Lane and Idaho Highway 55, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Idaho State Police Troopers were assisting with traffic management.
About a dozen homes on the north side of West Hill Road have been recommended to voluntarily evacuate, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
BLM officials said no structures were lost in the Goose Fire. The Ada County Sheriff's Office said it does not appear that any buildings were burned.
The Boise and Eagle fire departments and the Boise District Bureau of Land Management have sent engines to the scene. The BLM also sent a helicopter and a dozer.
Idaho State Police said non-essential and non-residential traffic was impeding access for emergency vehicles near Bogart and Hill Road Parkway and people were advised to avoid the area.
The fire appeared to have started near West Jay Road on Wednesday evening. The sheriff’s office said strong winds and dry conditions were making fire fighting efforts difficult.
At about 8:25 p.m., the fire started moving east towards Seaman’s Gulch Road, according to Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
#BLMBODFire, Eagle Fire, Boise Fire and other cooperators responded to the Goose Fire in the foothills earlier today. Estimated at 200 acres. All active flame has been knocked down. No structures lost. Estimated containment tomorrow at 10 am and control at 7 pm. pic.twitter.com/dpz4GnCEOS