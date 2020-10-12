A 27-year-old Meridian man and a juvenile were killed in a four-vehicle crash Saturday evening on Interstate 84 east of Glenns Ferry. Three others in their vehicle were hospitalized.
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on eastbound I-84 at mile marker 118, according to Idaho State Police.
Jorge A. Ramirez, 18, of King Hill was driving west on the interstate in a 2005 International semi-truck hauling a trailer. Brittany R. Jenkins, 28, of Meridian, was driving east on I-84 in a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country.
Ramirez failed to stop for slowing traffic, crossed the centerline, and struck the Chrysler, according to police. The Chrysler struck two additional vehicles traveling westbound; a 2020 Hyundai Kona, driven by Burt L. Jackson, 47, of Douglas, Alaska, and a 2015 Volvo semi-truck hauling a trailer, driven by Gurprett Singh, 29, of South Richmond Hill, New York.
Two passengers in Jenkins' vehicle succumbed to their injuries at the scene, Austin A. Jenkins, 27, of Meridian and a juvenile. Brittany Jenkins and two additional juvenile passengers were transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Next of kin has been notified.
All lanes of travel were blocked for approximately six hours. The lanes have been reopened.
This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.