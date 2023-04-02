Crapo October

Senate Finance ranking member Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2021.

 Jacquelyn Martin / The Associated Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


U.S. Senators Mike Crapo, ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, and Jim Risch (both R-Idaho) joined Sen. John Thune, R-South Dakota, ranking member of the Finance Committee Subcommittee on Taxation and Internal Revenue Service Oversight, to reintroduce legislation to permanently repeal the federal estate tax, more commonly known as the death tax, according to a news release.

“The Death Tax Repeal Act would end this purely punitive tax that has the potential to hit family-run farms, ranches and businesses as the result of the owner’s death,” the release said.

Recommended for you

Load comments