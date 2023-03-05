Election 2022 Senate Idaho

Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo watches returns in his suite during the Idaho Republican Party 2022 General Election Night Celebration, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at The Grove Hotel in Boise.

 AP Photo/Kyle Green

WASHINGTON — A bill to give full military benefits to all veterans injured in combat will be the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee’s top legislative priority this year, the Montana Democrat who heads the VA panel and who sponsored the bill with an Idaho Republican said Tuesday.

The bill, reintroduced Feb. 9 by Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Mike Crapo of Idaho, would let all veterans with combat-related injuries receive military retirement benefits along with disability compensation from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Currently, veterans who are wounded and forced to retire with less than 20 years of service can collect only VA disability payments.

Jon Tester Major Richard Star Act

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks to reporters Tuesday outside the U.S. Capitol about the Major Richard Star Act.

Originally published Feb. 28 in the Spokesman-Review.

