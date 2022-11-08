...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches, with local amounts up to 4 inches.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure
Valley zones. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley zone.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions which could impact
the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Sen. Mike Crapo is greeted by supporters during an election night event at the Grove Hotel in Boise on Tuesday.
BOISE — Three members of Idaho’s all-GOP congressional delegation won reelection on Tuesday, with longtime Sen. Mike Crapo and congressmen Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson all defeating their challengers.
Crapo won a fifth six-year term in the U.S. Senate with 57% of the vote over four challengers led by Democrat and first-time candidate David Roth of Idaho Falls, who had 33% in early results. Trailing were independent Scott “Oh” Cleveland of Eagle, with 8%; Constitution Party candidate Ray Writz of Coeur d’Alene, 1%; and Libertarian “Idaho Sierra Law” of Pocatello, with just over half a percent.
Fulcher appeared headed for a third two-year term in Congress with 69% of the vote, according to partial results tallied on election night. The former state senator defeated Democratic challenger Kaylee Peterson, who was making her first run for office, and Libertarian nominee Darian Drake, who joined the race in September after former Libertarian nominee Joe Evans withdrew amid a split in the party.
Longtime U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson won a 13th term in the House with 62% of the vote, defeating Democratic challenger Wendy Norman, a first-grade teacher from Rigby.
Crapo was the only one of the three incumbents who agreed to debate his opponents, facing off in a live debate televised statewide against Roth and Cleveland. The Idaho Falls attorney and longtime senator and congressman blamed the nation’s ills on Democratic President Joe Biden, maintaining the nation was much better off two years ago, and would be again if Republicans were back in control. That was a theme Crapo returned to again and again in frequent TV ads that ran across the state; none of his opponents raised enough to run broadcast TV ads.
Before first being elected to the Senate in 1998, Crapo served three terms in the U.S. House. That followed four terms in the Idaho Senate, where he was the Senate president pro tem.
“I’ll fight for the principles and values of the people of Idaho,” Crapo said on election night, “which are to protect the Constitution and the freedoms that it enshrines, and to protect our free market and the opportunity for Americans to build the American dream.”
Crapo, the ranking Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, which oversees entitlement programs including Social Security and Medicare, said he believes that requires “a strong economy with a meaningful safety net.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.