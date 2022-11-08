Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Three members of Idaho’s all-GOP congressional delegation won reelection on Tuesday, with longtime Sen. Mike Crapo and congressmen Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson all defeating their challengers.

Crapo won a fifth six-year term in the U.S. Senate with 57% of the vote over four challengers led by Democrat and first-time candidate David Roth of Idaho Falls, who had 33% in early results. Trailing were independent Scott “Oh” Cleveland of Eagle, with 8%; Constitution Party candidate Ray Writz of Coeur d’Alene, 1%; and Libertarian “Idaho Sierra Law” of Pocatello, with just over half a percent.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Recommended for you

Load comments