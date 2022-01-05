BOISE — Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo, who has served in the U.S. Senate for 24 years following three terms in the U.S. House, announced Wednesday that he’ll seek a fifth six-year term in the Senate.
Crapo, 71, made his announcement by issuing a brief statement via press release; he said he’ll seek another term to combat “threats to our values, our way of life and our Constitution itself,” and “fight for a future that assures every American the freedoms so many have fought and died to protect.”
Crapo’s statement didn’t specify what threats he was referring to. Asked for clarification, his campaign cited “threats from Biden/Pelosi/Schumer,” the current Democratic president and House and Senate leaders, from “socialized economy” to “vaccine mandates” to “haphazard withdrawal from Afghanistan.”
Crapo, a Republican, served in the Idaho Senate from 1984 to 1992 prior to his first election to Congress; he was Idaho Senate president pro tem for four years. A Harvard-educated attorney and Brigham Young University graduate who was born and raised in Idaho Falls, he is the former chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee and currently is the ranking Republican on the Senate Finance Committee. He ranks 13th in overall Senate seniority.
In his long career, Crapo has weathered a DUI scandal and a cancer scare. When he won his fourth six-year term in the Senate in 2016 with 66.1% of the vote, he became the first Idaho senator since Frank Church to do so.
Idaho’s longest-serving senator was William Borah, who served 33 years, from 1907 to 1940. Church served four six-year terms, from 1957 to 1981. If Crapo wins and completes a fifth term, he’d become the state’s second-longest-serving senator.
According to Federal Election Commission records, Crapo currently has $5.4 million in cash on hand in his campaign fund. Thus far, three Republicans and one unaffiliated candidate have made preliminary filings with the FEC to challenge Crapo but none have reported any fundraising or campaign activity; they include Michael Little, a disabled veteran from Weiser and first-time GOP candidate who announced in November that he planned to run.
Asked about Crapo’s accomplishments over his current six-year term, his campaign cited financial reforms in the Dodd-Frank legislation; keeping tax-related provisions out of the proposed Build Back Better bill that President Joe Biden is continuing to push; sanctions against Russia; trade legislation; rural schools funding legislation; and legislation dealing with agriculture, timber, veterans, trade and more.
If re-elected, Crapo hopes to chair the Senate Finance Committee, which he’s in line to do if the Republicans retake the majority in the Senate. It has jurisdiction over taxes, international trade, Social Security, Medicare and health care.
Crapo’s campaign said he also hopes to open more trade markets for Idaho and work on tax code reforms to spur investment and job creation.