COVID-19 levels in the city of Boise’s wastewater have slightly risen in the month of May, which may indicate another possible surge in the community.
There have been 417 new cases of COVID in Idaho as of May 23, according to Idaho’s coronavirus dashboard and 162,709 weighted copies of COVID per liter, according to the city of Boise’s wastewater COVID dashboard.
“We anticipate that the elevated case numbers will continue for at least the next few weeks. We will be able to reassess as we watch the reported wastewater trend,” Central District Health Program Manager Heidi Hopkins said.
COVID wastewater levels were highest in September of 2021.
In Ada and Canyon counties, the community level is low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Since May 21, there have been five ICU hospitalizations that are COVID-related in the state.
But, that could change if the wastewater levels are rising.
Typically, cases begin to rise four to six days after increases in wastewater numbers are detected, the CDH Communicable Disease Control team said in a statement to the Idaho Press.
“Our healthcare capacity is still doing okay, but we are seeing an increase in cases in wastewater data, and in percent positivity. We are watching all of those metrics closely and hoping we don’t start to see a significant impact to our healthcare systems,” Communicable Disease Control Manager Lindsay Haskell said.
“What we’ve learned about the data is that it is a leading indicator for clinical COVID cases,” Haley Falconer, the environmental manager for the Boise Public Works Department told KTVB.
The Communicable Disease Control team said this increase in positive tests has put the communities of CDH’s jurisdiction into a "high" transmission level, even though community levels of COVID-19 remain low across the the counties.
With fewer people wearing masks and airports pulling their mask requirements, it’s possible that cases could surge. This change came before the Central District Health Board in Idaho voted on May 20 to remove recommendations for face masks and also agreed to consider removing any recommendation for a COVID-19 vaccine, first reported by Boise State Public Radio.
CDH officials urge people to continue to diligently assess their risk, take precautions to reduce the spread of COVID, and consider getting up to date on vaccines, including boosters, they said.
