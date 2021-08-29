We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email



Map showing new cases of COVID-19 per capita by ZIP code in the Treasure Valley.
Treasure Valley areas that have low rates of COVID-19 vaccination also have been breeding grounds for the delta variant of the coronavirus this summer, an analysis by the Idaho Capital Sun has found.
But areas with higher uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine have mounted a stronger defense against the fast-spreading delta variant, which became the dominant strain of coronavirus this summer.
Southeast and North Boise ZIP codes had higher vaccination rates per capita and among the lowest rates of new COVID-19 cases in the Treasure Valley metro area, according to state data obtained by Idaho Reports and the Sun.
Meanwhile, ZIP codes in western Ada County and Canyon County had relatively low vaccination rates and more newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases per capita.
The data used for the analysis include COVID-19 cases reported between early June and mid-August, and vaccination rates by ZIP code as of mid-August. The records contain no information that could be used to identify anyone.
The 83646 ZIP code, in Meridian, is the most-populous ZIP code in the state, with nearly 64,000 residents. It ranks 37th in vaccination rate at 45.5%. The 83867 ZIP code, in Shoshone County, has the highest number of new cases per 100 residents (4.81).