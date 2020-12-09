BOISE — COVID-19 has crept into Idaho's top 10 causes of death, with new data being finalized showing the disease has moved from No. 6 on Oct. 31 to No. 3 Wednesday.
Idaho's top 10 causes of death had been the same since 2017. In October, COVID-19 had passed Alzheimer's disease, diabetes and suicide. Now, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus has outpaced accidental deaths, a cause which mostly includes car accidents, as well as less frequent accidental death scenarios like exposure to noxious substances and falls.
“That’s just indicative of how quickly the number of deaths are growing due to COVID now,” said Idaho Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen. “It is startling.”
Idaho’s vital statistics reporting only uses deaths in which COVID-19 was the primary cause, not a contributing cause, for the cause-of-death rankings.
Since 2017, Idaho’s No. 1 cause of death every year has been heart disease, and its No. 2 cause has been cancer, according to state data obtained by the Idaho Press under the Idaho Public Records Act; both causes still hold those spots.
From Jan. 1 through Oct. 31 of this year, the No. 3 cause was accidents — largely car accidents. Accidents have long been on the top-10 list, ranking at No. 4, after lung disease, in 2017–19.
Jeppesen said with the current trajectory, he could see COVID-19 becoming the No. 1 cause of death in the state.
“That’s up to what the people of Idaho choose to do with their protocols,” Jeppesen said when asked about the prospect.
“I would fully anticipate that we’ll see an unfortunate larger number of deaths than we would like from COVID into ’21,” he said. “It’s very real. It’s not a hoax.”
Idaho reported 2,298 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, a new record, just a day after it had its first over-2,000 case day. The state also reported 29 more deaths, for a total of 1,103.
Jeppesen said the soaring numbers likely stem from Thanksgiving gatherings, and urged Idahoans to wear masks and keep 6 feet from others to slow the spread of the virus.