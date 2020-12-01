For many, December represents a month filled with holiday spirit and the turn of winter. December 2020 will also represent the one-year mark since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic worldwide.
The world has looked different since health officials in China reported treating individuals in the city of Wuhan for pneumonia from an unknown source.
In the span of one year, less for residents in the U.S., businesses have temporarily shut down, implemented physically distanced operations, most people started wearing masks in public places, and many community events have been canceled.
COVID-19 has proven that it is here to stay, and its presence for the duration of the year has led to “COVID fatigue."
“Not only is the general community COVID fatigued, but I think (our) staff is a little fatigued as well and frustrated,” said Casey Jackman, Idaho Falls Community Hospital chief operations officer during the Nov. 19 Eastern Idaho Public Health board meeting. “We know that there are things that are out there that you have suggested and encouraged people to do. We see a lot of people not adhering to those mandates, so hopefully we can continue encouraging people to do so.”
This raises the question: When will this be over?
According to eastern Idaho health officials, not for about another year — at minimum.
“We’re all kind of wondering that and the vaccine plays a huge part in that,” said Amy Gamett, EIPH director of Clinical Services.
With potential COVID-19 vaccines reporting effective trial rates, the EIPH board discussed the implementation of a vaccine in the region.
Gamett said a vaccination would be distributed in phases throughout 2021 if a vaccination receives Food and Drug Administration approval and is authorized for emergency use.
She said enough doses of the potential vaccines could become available for the general population around the summer or fall of 2021 and most of the population could be vaccinated after October 2021. The Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee voted to accept early distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“This puts it in Idaho, in position of ready to be vaccinated,” Gamett said. “It could be the very next day after that final approval instead of having to wait and have it shipped.”
With the region, as well as nearly everywhere else in the U.S., seeing COVID-19 cases spike higher than ever, one concern for health officials has become the strain that COVID-related hospitalizations are putting on medical care facilities and emergency response personnel.
During the health board meeting, Rachel Gonzalez, chief executive officer at Madison Memorial Hospital, said while the hospital is doing OK with hospitalizations, its staff is worried that situation could change overnight based on the surrounding hospitals operating at or near capacity.
“What happens in the hospitals changes very quickly,” she said.
Hospital Executive Director of Business Douglas McBride told the Rexburg City Council on Nov. 18 that the Madison Memorial typically treats two to six patients diagnosed with COVID-19 per day.
“The thing that we get most concerned about at Madison Memorial is the simple fact that 30 miles away, these hospitals are becoming overtaxed,” he said.
The number of Idahoans who have died from COVID-19 (more than 900) has already doubled the number of Idahoans who have died from the flu over the past 11 years (430), according to the Post Register.