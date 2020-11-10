BOISE — The Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise reported nine more residents infected with COVID-19 on Tuesday, for a total of 43, which is roughly half the population of the skilled nursing home.
Six veterans who lived in the home have died in the outbreak there that started three weeks ago, and four are hospitalized; the home, which has 88 residents, also had a smaller outbreak in July in which three were infected and one died.
Marv Hagedorn, Idaho State Veterans Division administrator, said lessons learned in other states have shown that it’d be worse to move the remaining veterans out of the home in an effort to prevent further spread.
“That actually causes spread, or has a greater potential to cause spread,” he said.
Residents at the state Veterans Home who are infected with COVID-19 are being isolated in their rooms, Hagedorn said, and specialized air-cleaning systems are being used in the facility.
Asked about the mood in the home as Veterans Day approached this year, Hagedorn said, “It’s kind of become our normal. Our direct-care staff have done amazing work, they’re just amazing people. They work for the residents that are here, not because it’s their job, but residents become part of their family.”
Good news about progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday lifted the mood in the Boise home, Hagedorn said. “Everybody’s talking about it,” he said. “Everybody’s step is just a little bit lighter.”
Prior to the pandemic, residents of the home, many of whom use wheelchairs or walkers, ate together in a common dining area, and frequently went on excursions to sporting events, museums or other attractions. “But since the pandemic, things have significantly changed,” Hagedorn said.
Residents now eat in their rooms, and have done so since March, he said. Volunteers who typically put in enough hours at the Boise home to equal 21 full-time staff positions have been barred, leaving a big gap.
“They made the place a happy place to live, because they would come in and bring smiles and gifts and help take veterans to the venues and do things outside,” Hagedorn said. “The staff has had to pick up … and try to keep this going.”
He said the average age of veterans living in the Boise facility is around 80. They include men and women who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam, along with more recent conflicts.
“They’re here because they all need some type of skilled nursing services,” Hagedorn said. “So they are the most vulnerable of our veterans right now.”
On Monday, Gov. Brad Little sent out a guest opinion to Idaho newspapers urging Idahoans to wear masks and take other preventive measures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in order to protect Idaho’s veterans. He noted that at least half of Idaho’s veterans are at risk of serious health complications or death if they contract COVID-19.
“This year, in addition to offering prayers and kind words to our veterans on Veterans Day, make this minor sacrifice: Help slow the spread of this dangerous virus by keeping your distance from others, wearing a mask, and washing your hands frequently,” the governor wrote. “Our veterans need us to get tough and put up with these minor inconveniences for a relatively short period of time so they can have a fighting chance against the COVID-19 enemy that is rapidly advancing on them. Our veterans have more life to live. We need to keep them alive so we can continue to honor them and learn from their sacrifices.”
Idaho operates three state veterans homes, including homes in Pocatello and Lewiston as well as the Boise home, which is the largest. Thus far, only the Boise home has seen COVID-19 outbreaks among residents, though the other homes have seen some exposures and infections among employees. As of Tuesday, the state Division of Veterans Services was reporting eight active COVID-19 cases among employees, seven of those at the Boise home and one in Lewiston. It also reported that dating back to the start of the pandemic, 29 Boise staffers, six in Lewiston and six in Pocatello had been diagnosed with the virus.
Hagedorn said since the pandemic began, visits from family to veterans in the homes have been heavily restricted. “I see people every day, families that come to the windows in the homes and visit with veterans,” he said. “Usually they’re on their cell phone with a veteran on the inside, and they’ll bring their lawn chair and they’ll sit and chat with their loved one inside. It’s been pretty tough.”
Construction is currently under way at all three homes to build both permanent screening and changing areas for staff, to replace current temporary ones; and to add a family visiting room with separate air systems from the home where families will be able to visit with their loved ones indoors. “That should be done by the middle of December for all three homes,” Hagedorn said.
He said many of the veterans in the homes use social media or are on Facebook, including the Boise home’s Facebook page, which he encouraged well-wishers to visit at facebook.com/BoiseVeteransHome.