It's now been two years since Idaho's first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported. In the months that have followed, the state has reported more than 439,000 total confirmed and probable cases, and 4,819 deaths from the coronavirus that scientists have dubbed SARS-CoV-2.
"I will never forget it: Friday, March 13. So it was a Friday the 13th in the year 2020," Division of Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch said Tuesday, recalling the day Idaho's first case was confirmed. "Initially, we discussed or focused on building testing capacity at our state lab, informing the public about the virus and trying to prevent the spread of the virus. The turning point in the pandemic came about in December of 2020, when the first COVID vaccine arrived. This marked the availability of a highly effective tool at our disposal to counteract the virus."
The vaccine arrived in the midst of the first of three waves in which new cases totaled 1,000 or more each day. That wave continued into early 2021. The delta variant had cases and hospitalizations surging in late summer/early fall of 2021, and the omicron variant brought record-high case numbers in the winter of 2021-22.
The most recent wave peaked in mid-January, and has been declining ever since. The 14-day average of new daily cases hit an all-time high of 2,768.86 on Jan. 31. As of March 14, it has dropped to 933.14 new daily cases.
Also, the COVID-19 test positivity rate has dropped to 3.7% for the week that ended March 5. That's well below the 5% target Idaho health officials view as an indicator that the virus is likely not continuing to infect many people.
"We're entering a new phase. Cases and test positivity are now low, but the pandemic is not over," Shaw-Tulloch said Tuesday afternoon during an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare COVID-19 media briefing.
In response to the recent decline in cases and test positivity, as well as new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some Idaho cities and school districts where mask requirements and other COVID-19 precautions, such as gathering size limits, were in place, have recently removed those requirements.