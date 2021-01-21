BOISE — Idaho has lost 30% of its jobs in the arts since the novel coronavirus pandemic began, the director of the Idaho Commission on the Arts told state lawmakers Thursday.
“Over 11,000 people lost their livelihoods,” Michael Faison told the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. He said the Arts Commission estimates $277 million in earnings from the arts has been lost in Idaho due to COVID-19.
“This has been a devastating blow to live performing arts especially, arts across the board,” Faison said, “to the artists and professionals who create the work, to those who present the work.”
The Idaho Commission on the Arts, which was established in 1966 along with similar agencies in every U.S. state and territory, has tried to help by distributing grants to artists and arts organizations with CARES Act coronavirus aid funds. Nearly 130 organizations and individuals across the state got the grants.
“It helped,” said metal worker Susan Madacsi, who received a $1,080 grant in December. “My business is in the hole this year,” for the first time since she opened her Garden City metal arts studio in 1994.
“I’ve been living off credit cards and things like that, so I was able to pay some studio rent that I’m behind on with it,” Madacsi said. “It’s not a lot, but I’m certainly not complaining. Everything is helpful.”
Madacsi, whose major landscape work “Stewardship of the Creation” fills the center of the lobby at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Nampa, has clients all over the country and some around the world, but her costs to produce her pieces run high, from labor costs and fabrication to materials costs, rent and taxes. “Last year I had somewhere around $100,000 worth of work,” she said, but after costs, that didn’t translate into much income at all.
Faison told lawmakers the commission distributed $430,700 in CARES Act funds in two rounds, and all the money went out. It went to arts organizations and professional artists who had lost income or arts-related business due to COVID-19.
“It helped,” Faison said. “It’s not going to save anybody, but it helped, measurably. We had constituents calling our office during the fall almost in tears.”
He added, “We can’t make anyone whole, but we can help, and most organizations are surviving. Certainly not thriving, but they are surviving. And we’re hopeful that they will relaunch public programs again by late summer and going into fall.”
“It’s been a pretty difficult year in the arts this year,” he said.
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, praised the commission’s work. “Please accept our gratitude for the fine work you did in trying to assist those artisans in our state who were adversely affected by this,” she told Faison. “Thank you.”
The Idaho Commission on the Arts has a general fund budget this year of $874,800, but lost $43,700 to state budget holdbacks. For next year, Gov. Brad Little is recommending $883,400, which comes to a 1.3% increase from this year’s original budget. The commission also receives federal funds; its total budget this year is just over $2 million. It is allocated 10 employees, including two positions currently vacant. Funding from one of the two, which opened by attrition, has been used to increase grants, Faison said.
Faison said the commission lost its arts education program director in March to the state Department of Education. “They got a good one,” he said. “That position is held open temporarily because of the COVID hiring freeze, but we do intend to fill that in 2022.”
The commission gives grants to arts organizations and fellowships to artists; sponsors apprenticeships and other programs in folk and traditional arts such as saddle making and silver engraving; sponsors arts education programs; runs the Idaho Writer in Residence program that brings literary readings to rural libraries; and provides technical assistance and professional development for Idaho artists and arts organizations.
“We plan with what we have, not with what we wish we had,” Faison said. “The Commission on the Arts continues to sustain the creative lives of Idahoans.”
The pain of the pandemic is felt acutely at arts organizations such as Boise Contemporary Theater, which held its last performance in March. Since then, 70% of the nonprofit's full-time staff have been laid off.
"That in and of itself was devastating and sad, really gut-wrenching to have to tell people who have been a huge part of this place, 'We have to furlough you for the foreseeable future,'" said Benjamin Burdick, producing artistic director for the theater. "Everyone is struggling in certain ways, but theaters and other arts venues have been decimated by this."
Those layoffs don't include the more than 100 actors, front-of-house staff and artistic designers — lighting, sound, costumes, etc. — that the theater employs in a typical year. Those people were out of work, as well, when theaters shut down due to COVID-19.
Some remain unemployed, Burdick said, while others have found work in other industries and may never return to their arts careers.
"It's just a great loss," he said. "No one is in the nonprofit arts because of the paycheck. For the most part, people do it because they believe whatever artistic endeavor in which they work is important. For us, I believe the power of storytelling is a great builder of empathy and community and conversation among strangers, and that's why we're doing it."
Burdick said the theater is ready to reopen; it's just a matter of waiting until events can be safely held again. In the meantime, the nonprofit is relying solely on grants and individual contributions to stay afloat. Burdick began to cry as he thanked the people who have contributed thus far.
"We are just so appreciative to all the members of the community who have continued to support us, even though our doors have been closed," he said. "It keeps us going, and it makes us want to do great work, and that's because of their generosity."