Just weeks into the 2020-21 school year, COVID-19 has again disrupted in-person learning for some Idaho students in districts without mask mandates, as the virus continues to rip through the Gem State and cases climb among school-aged kids.
Compass Public Charter School, in Meridian, is closed until after the Labor Day holiday due to “substantial spread” of COVID-19 within the school community, according to a Monday letter to families. The charter serves some 1,150 kids.
In Owyhee County, more than a third of the 94 students at Grand View Elementary had been exposed to COVID-19 after a couple of students tested positive for the virus. Students at that elementary school are learning remotely from Aug. 30 through Sept. 7.
Neither Compass Charter nor the Bruneau-Grand View School District require students and staff to wear masks at all times. Compass Charter was asking families to do a daily COVID-19 screening before school, asking whether students had any potential COVID-19 symptoms or had been exposed to the virus.
At least 12 Idaho districts and charters are requiring their 32,000 students to wear masks. About 163 districts and charters are not requiring masks for their 275,000 students, including West Ada, which allows students to opt out of wearing a face mask with a parent/guardian permission slip.
“Unfortunately, we have had a lot of students attending school who either have symptoms of illness or have family members at home who have COVID symptoms,” school administrators wrote in the letter to Compass Charter families. “This has resulted in a substantial spread within our Compass community.”
Upon a return to school “staff and students are encouraged to wear a face covering,” the letter says.
Grand View Elementary students will also be allowed back to school after the Labor Day holiday, according to a notification from principal Alex Meyers. KTVB.COM first reported on that school closure Sunday night.
It will be “business as usual” for all other students in the Bruneau-Grand View School District, Meyers said.
“In the past we would have said it’s better to air on the side of caution, and I think that’s more relevant now,” Bruneau-Grand View School District Superintendent Todd Shumway said. “It helps parents and students to all remember, too, we’ve got to do the things that are necessary to keep this away: We need to make sure that we’re washing our hands, we’re wearing face coverings, we’re getting vaccinated and we’re sanitizing our work spaces.”
Regardless, Shumway said the district will keep its mask policy optional once students return to school.
“It’s very supported by our community that people have the ability to choose for themselves,” Shumway told Idaho EdNews.
