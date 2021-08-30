We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
After just two weeks in the classroom, the principal of a southwestern Idaho elementary school has sent out a letter telling parents to keep their kids home this week for online learning.
According to Principal Alex Meyers, more than one-third of students who attend Grand View Elementary School have been exposed to positive cases of COVID-19 this week.
Grand View is a small school in Owyhee County that has children in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. Around 94 students attend classes at the school, according to the Bruneau-Grand View School District website.
Meyers says Grand View students will learning online only for the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 3. Students will be able to return to the classroom on Tuesday, Sept. 7, after the Labor Day holiday.
School materials are available for pick up at the school's office.
It will be “business as usual" for all other students in the Bruneau-Grand View School District, Meyers said.
In a message to parents posted on school's website prior to the start of the school year on Aug. 16, the principal expressed his excitement about returning to in-person learning and the start of the new school year. He added that COVID-19 protocols are subject to change.
