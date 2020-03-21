Saturday, March 21
New cases in eastern Idaho: Eastern Idaho Public Health confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in eastern Idaho. One is a woman younger than 50 years old in Teton County, and the other is a man younger than 70 years old in Madison County. Neither people were hospitalized, and both are recovering in their home.
Middleton Middle School: A person from Ada County who later tested positive for COVID-19 visited Middleton Middle School while they were possibly still contagious, according to Southwest District Health. Officials will be contacting people who may have been in contact with the person; those who are not contacted do not need to be concerned, according to the district.
Friday, March 20
Eight Ada cases: Ada County has eight confirmed cases as of 7:45 p.m. Friday, according to Central District Health, bringing the total of reported cases in Idaho to 36.
First case in Canyon County: A Canyon County man in his 60s has tested positive for COVID-19, Southwest District Health. It's the county's first case.
The man has mild symptoms and is recovering at home, said Nikki Zogg, director of Southwest District Health. She did not specify which city he lives in. He had previously traveled to a location that is seeing cases of community spread, Zogg said.
The case is not evidence of community spread in Canyon County, said Zogg, who noted there is still minimal risk of exposure for county residents. Ada County has four confirmed cases.
The county and health district are not recommending social isolation for county residents, but they do recommend social distancing.
"I want to assure you this is no reason to panic," Zogg said at a press conference at 5 p.m. Friday. "The COVID-19 situation is changing by the day, and Southwest District Health is partnering with our communities across the board to work diligently to help slow the spread of this disease. Please trust us as your public agency. Please stay calm. We will get through this by working together and taking the right steps at the right time."
Meridian social distancing: Mayor Robert Simison enacted on Friday a social distancing order for the next 15 days that says indoor and outdoor venues and events cannot host more than 10 people at one time, and that venues must ensure patrons are more than six feet apart at all times; it does not effect delivery or take-out. Meridian police will enforce the order, and those who don't comply could be cited for a misdemeanor.
Ventilators, H-2A: U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, has joined a host of House members from the Pacific Northwest thanking Vice President Mike Pence for making additional ventilators in federal stockpiles available to the region, which has many fewer ventilators per capita than other regions of the country, the Post Register reports.
"The most recent data from HHS and the American Association for Respiratory Care found that Washington and Oregon only have 13 ventilators per 100,000 people and Idaho only has 12 ventilators per 100,000," the letter notes. "We urge the White House to convene every ventilator manufacturer with the purpose of developing a collective national manufacturing goal to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak."
Simpson told the Post Register he has also been working with the Trump Administration to ensure that the H-2A visa program, which allows farms to bring in guest workers from Mexico to help with agricultural work, will continue to function.
First case in Bingham County: Southeastern Idaho Public Health and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare have confirmed a positive case in southeast Idaho of novel coronavirus. The man, 37, is home recovering from mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization. His movement history is being closely evaluated.
The city of Moscow, effective at midnight Friday, is restricting dine-in services at bars and restaurants and prohibiting gatherings larger than 10 people. Curbside pick-up, take-out and drive-through of food and/or drink service are still allowed. These limitations and restrictions do not apply to businesses that serve fewer than ten individuals at a time, nor do they apply to grocery stores, gas stations, and pharmacies, nor to emergency overnight or day shelters that provide food service to persons experiencing homelessness, according to the city's website.
Canyon County marriage licenses: The Canyon County Recorder's Office will only issue marriage licenses to county residents until further notice. Joe Decker, spokesman for the county, said the temporary measure is being implemented as a precautionary move to prevent the potential exposure and spread of COVID-19. This also ensures "the office can better provide its state-mandated services to Canyon County taxpayers."
More North Idaho cases: Panhandle Health District and Kootenai Health confirmed that two more Kootenai County residents have tested positive, bringing the panhandle's total to three cases.
- Case 1, announced Thursday, is a male in his 60s, according to PHD. His symptoms are mild and he is self-isolating out of state.
- Case 2 is a male under 30 who has been self-isolating since he returned from traveling.
- Case 3 is a woman in her 60s who is recovering at home. She is experiencing mild symptoms.
Ada County Courthouse evacuated: After an employee's spouse tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the Ada County Board of Commissioners and Ada County Clerk ordered the courthouse to be evacuated immediately. The order came in shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, according to Ada County Spokeswoman Elizabeth Duncan. "We've been operating with a skeleton staff since last Friday," Duncan said, but the positive test moved the county to close the courthouse down until further notice."
Boise State positive test: A Boise State University staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the school.
BSU learned of the positive test on Friday and has been working with Central District Health to respond. Anyone who visited the university's administration building or recreation center on Friday, March 13, might have come into contact with the individual who tested positive.
"Though the risk is low, anyone who experiences symptoms of COVID-19 should alert their health care provider that they may have been in contact with an infected individual," the press release said.
The university is delivering all spring 2020 courses remotely through the end of the semester, has canceled all major events through the beginning of May and has closed most campus buildings. An announcement has not yet been made on the May 9 commencement.
More information can be found at go.boisestate.edu/coronavirus-response.
Micron employee: Micron has confirmed that an employee at one of the Boise sites has tested positive for COVID-19, KTVB reports. The patient had not been at a Micron facility in Boise for more than 20 days before being diagnosed, and is currently self-quarantining, according to the company.
"We continue to act out of an abundance of caution while maintaining continuity of our operations at our Boise sites," Micron said in a statement, as reported by KTVB. "Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, contractors and visitors."
No shut for Caldwell bars/restaurants: With zero confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canyon County, Caldwell officials said the city "will not be enforcing or recommending a bar and restaurant or business shut down."
Instead, city employees are working to encourage restaurants go to curbside or take-out methods. Officials say Caldwell will "remain flexible" and continue monitoring government recommendations and mandates.
McCall: No visitors, please: City and health officials in McCall are urging non-residents not to visit for the time being, in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
"We simply don't have enough stores, healthcare providers, medical tools or first responders to take care of an increase in population right now," McCall Mayor Bob Giles said in a press release. "We need to protect people's public health and safety as a top priority in our area and for the future."
Dr. Greg Irvine, St. Luke's McCall Medical Center chief of staff, stated,"Stay home and stay healthy, please allow us to do our job of taking care of our citizens."
St. Luke’s suspends elective surgeries: St. Luke's Health System is suspending all non-urgent/non-emergent operative and invasive procedures effective Monday, March 23. This move will help limit exposure risk to patients, staff and providers and will help conserve needed supplies, according to St. Luke's.
Non-essential clinic visits will be suspended effective March 23, and some visits may be converted to non-traditional visits (e.g., telephone, video visits, e-visits) where available and appropriate; other appointments will be rescheduled.
Additionally, St. Luke’s is implemented new visitor procedures March 20. A no-visitor policy, with specific and limited exceptions, is meant to ensure a safe environment for patients, staff and providers. More information: www.stlukesonline.org.
Idaho could have 9-plus patients for every bed in outbreak: Idaho has fewer than 2,300 general care hospital beds statewide, with fewer than half of them estimated to be empty and available to take new patients on any given day, according to an Associated Press analysis of Centers of Medicare and Medicaid cost reports data. Find the full report from AP reporter Rebecca Boone here.
Thursday, March 19
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Blaine County has jumped from five to 16, Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday evening. An additional person tested positive in the county, but lives out of state and has since returned home, according to the South Central Public Health District.
The Blaine County is home to Sun Valley. The governor is issuing a mandatory isolation order for the county, with more details to come.
The new cases bring the state total to 23 (not including the patient who lives out of state). At least two of the cases in Blaine County are health care workers, Little said.
The cases are in:
- Ada County: 3
- Blaine County: 17 (12 new, with one leaving the state to return home)
- Teton County: 1
- Twin Falls County: 1
- Kootenai County: 1 (new as of Thursday)
- Madison County: 1
There have been 10,442 cases and 150 deaths in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Thursday. There have been no confirmed related deaths in Idaho.
Idaho's first case of community spread was announced Thursday, meaning the person had been infected without having traveled out of the state or knowingly coming into contact with anyone else who has the disease. The person, whose case was announced Wednesday, is a Blaine County man in his 40s.
The governor is issuing an isolation order for Blaine County, with details to come.
Of the new Blaine County cases, according to the health district:
- Six individuals are male: one in his 30s, four in their 40s, and one in his 50s.
- Six individuals are female: one under 20 years old, two in their 30s, two in their 50s, and one in her 70s.
Previous report:
Idaho's 12th case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Kootenai County, the first case in North Idaho. The patient is a man in his 60s who is experiencing only mild symptoms and has been advised to self-isolate.
There have been 10,442 cases and 150 deaths in the United States, according to Panhandle District Health.
There have been no confirmed related deaths in Idaho. The state has one confirmed case of community spread of the novel coronavirus, officials announced Thursday. The case is not a new case — it was announced Wednesday in a press release — but it has been determined the Blaine County man in his 40s, who had COVID-19, had not traveled out of the state recently, nor did he have any known contact with anyone who has the virus.
“Community spread means at least one person has been infected with the virus in an area who is not sure how or where they became infected,” according to the release. "Public Health officials expect more confirmed cases in the community.”
Boise bans dine-in: Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said during a news conference Thursday that she would order the shutdown of bars and restaurants, but still allow takeout and delivery, BoiseDev.com reports. The order only impacts establishments inside Boise’s city limits.
“In the interest of public health, effective at midnight tonight, we will be closing dine-in bars and restaurants,” McLean said. "I do not take this disruption lightly. I recognize it disrupts our lives, our livelihoods.”
Drive-in, drive-up or takeout service will still be allowed.
The Idaho State Historical Society, starting Friday, is closing public access to the Old Idaho Penitentiary, Franklin and Stricker Ranch Historic Sites, the Idaho State Museum, and the Research Center at the Idaho State Archives. All programming and events are canceled or postponed until further notice. Essential agency services, as mandated by state statute, will still be offered during the public closure. This closure will be in effect until April 6, 2020, unless extended. Please visit history.idaho.gov/updates for regular updates, free online resources, and more information on services that will still be available during this time. Idaho State Historical Society Members who have an active membership during the month of March will receive a one-month extension to their membership at no additional cost.
Open Meetings: Gov. Brad Little suspended the requirement for the public to be able to physically attend open meetings held by government agencies, an addition to last week's state of emergency declaration.
"The suspension of this requirement is necessary to permit governing bodies of public agencies to continue to conduct the public's business during this emergency, while also ensuring the public's business is not conducted in secret," the proclamation said.
The rest of the Open Meetings Law is still in full effect; government agencies are still required to allow public attendance through telecommunications devices at meetings subject to the Open Meetings Act. Little is encouraging public agencies to take steps to ease access to meetings through telecommunications devices, including publishing meeting materials early and giving the public a chance to sign up to testify via telephone.
Northwest Nazarene University will transition to remote learning through the rest of the spring semester. Students are on an extended spring break through March 29 and will start remote learning March 30. All university faculty and staff who are able will begin working remotely March 23. Only those employees critical to maintaining the infrastructure of university operations will continue to work on campus. All university buildings are scheduled to close at 5 p.m. March 20. Residence halls will close at noon March 21.
Nampa School District: Nampa School District will switch to online classes for at least one week starting March 31. District and school offices will be closed for spring break starting March 20, but will open during normal office hours starting March 30 to answer questions and assist students and families. Online instruction will continue for at least that week, at which point district officials will evaluate whether or to bring students back to the classroom.
City of Meridian administrative offices closed at noon Thursday and city staff are working remotely. Meridian Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer was named the acting Emergency Operations Manager, and Deputy Chief of Operations Charlie Butterfield will be taking the role as acting fire chief.
“The City of Meridian will continue to provide business services to the community with few exceptions,” the city's release said. “Meridian City Council and the Planning & Zoning Commission will continue to conduct previously noticed public hearings, as required by state law. Critical and emergency services such as police, fire, water, and wastewater will continue to operate without interruption, and City parks remain open at this time.”
Meridian previously canceled all city-sponsored special events and programs until April 15.
Wednesday, March 18
6:15 p.m.: Two more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in south central Idaho, including the first case in Twin Falls County and a fifth case in Blaine County. This brings the state total to 11. The patient from Twin Falls County is a man in his 80s who was briefly hospitalized but is now recovering well at home, according the South Central Public Health District.
The other new case is in a Blaine County man in his 40s. He presented very mild symptoms and is also recovering well at home.
“We’ve contacted all known close contacts of these individuals. They are self-isolating at home and haven’t shown any symptoms,” said Logan Hudson, SCPHD Public Health Division Administrator. “We will continue to investigate the movements of all confirmed cases to make sure everyone potentially exposed is being monitored.”
All four women in south central Idaho’s first cases are recovering well. Investigation shows transmission for the first three likely came from visitors to the area. The point of transmission for the fourth is still under investigation.
Idaho Department of Labor is closing its offices to public access starting March 19 through at least April 3. The public can still access the agency’s services online and through the phone.
- To file an unemployment insurance claim online, visit labor.idaho.gov/ClaimantPortal or call 208-332-8942 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Answers to questions about unemployment insurance can be found on Labor’s COVID-19 web page at labor.idaho.gov/covid-19.
- To contact your nearest local office, visit the Contact Us page at labor.idaho.gov/officedirectory.
Many of Labor services are available to the public on the agency’s website. Job seekers can register for work, look for jobs, research careers, file for unemployment insurance and learn about on-the-job training opportunities such as apprenticeships and Idaho Job Corps. Businesses can post job listings, pay unemployment insurance taxes, report new hires and more — all online.
Boise resolutions: Boise City Council adopted a resolution that establishes new leave policies related to the pandemic for city employees, keeps at least two city-operated day care centers open, blocks evictions for anyone in city rental properties and waives rent for the month of April. The resolution also mandates that the city will not cut off sewer service to anyone during the coming months, which mirrors similar decisions from Idaho Power and SUEZ to not cut off access to electricity or water to anyone based on ability to pay. Public hearings with significant local interest, like the current proposed luxury housing development near Boise State University that would demolish the affordable Ridenbaugh Apartment complex, will be postponed until gatherings are allowed.
City of Nampa utilities: No accounts will be shut off due to lack of payment for the foreseeable future. Payment plans can be arranged for customers financially impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. In-person payments will not be processed, however billing staff will process payments via website, phone 208-468-5711 or drive-thru drop box located outside utility billing. Questions can be emailed to utility@cityofnampa.us.
Idaho Power will temporarily suspend disconnections for homes and small businesses facing hardship during the pandemic. Customer service can be contacted at 208-388-2323 or 1-800-488-6151.
Coroner's office precautions: Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens in a statement released Wednesday said her office is taking extra precautions, especially in field responses, to protect the health of staff and community members.
"With these precautions in mind, please do not feel alarmed if you see one of our medicolegal death investigators at a scene suited up in full protective gear," Owens said. "This gear does not mean they are responding to a COVID-19 death. We have a limited staff who provide an essential service to the community, and we are determined to protect their health by all means necessary in order to prevent any disruption to the level of service we provide to you. All cases are being treated with the utmost mindfulness of the possible hazards relating to a novel coronavirus death."
Eagle City Hall: Eagle's City Hall will be closed to walk-in services starting Wednesday. Staff will remain on-site, and residents who need to conduct "essential" business will need to make an appointment.
Visitors with an appointment will be required to wash their hands before meeting with staff and visitors without appointments will be required to make one. Business can also be conducted online at cityofeagle.org, via e-mail or over the phone, according to a press release.
Eagle's library, the Landing Community Center and the Museum of History and Preservation closed last Friday and will remain closed for the foreseeable future.
Tuesday, March 17
Gov. Brad Little will host press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday to update Idahoans on new guidance and recommendations to protect residents during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The press conference, held in the Governor’s Ceremonial Office, will be streamed on the Governor’s Facebook page: facebook.com/governorbradlittle
9th case confirmed
Four more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Idaho Tuesday, bringing the state total to nine, up from one case on Friday.
Ada County has three confirmed cases, Blaine County has four, Madison County has one and Teton County has one.
Ada County's third case is in a woman under the age of 50, according to Central District Health. She is recovering well in her home under isolation and has mild symptoms that did not require hospitalization. Officials believe she got sick while traveling, and there's no known association with Ada County’s previously identified cases. An investigation is underway to identify potential contact risk exposures.
The county's other two cases are in a woman in her 50s who is believed to have contracted the illness at an out-of-state conference, and a man in his 50s who "is presumed to have had the same shared risk exposure to the first case identified in Ada County," Central District Health said in a release Saturday. Neither required hospitalization.
Madison County's first case, announced Tuesday, is a BYU-Idaho student in his 20s with recent out-of-state travel to a COVID-19 affected area, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health. He is in his apartment in Rexburg recovering from mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization.
The Rexburg patient became symptomatic on Sunday, March 8, returned from out of state to Madison County on Wednesday, March 11. Since he wasn’t feeling well, he stayed in his apartment until he sought testing for COVID-19 on Thursday, March 12. His health care provider ruled out influenza, discussed exposure risk, and determined that a COVID-19 test was necessary, according to the health district. A commercial lab confirmed the results.
After the test, he was asked to self-isolate in his apartment pending notification of his test results.
Epidemiologists with EIPH will determine reasonable risk criteria for locations visited by this individual and any of his close contacts who were possibly exposed. If other people are found to have possibly been exposed, public health officials will contact them, provide guidance, will monitor them closely for symptoms, and perform testing on them if deemed appropriate.
Blaine County, home to Sun Valley, announced two new cases Tuesday, bringing the county total to four. One of the new cases is in a woman over the age of 50, according to South Central Public Health. She, too, is recovering well in her home under isolation and was not hospitalized. The point of transmission is under investigation.
The other confirmed case in a female patient over the age of 80 in Blaine County. She is recovering well in a local hospital under isolation. Point of transmission is under investigation.
The Health and Welfare Department will continue to update coronavirus.idaho.gov for the latest numbers and Idaho-specific information. A total of 353 people have been tested for the illness, according to the site, and 37 people are being monitored.
Canyon vehicle registration office: The Motor Vehicle Registration Office at the DMV will be closed to the public beginning at noon Tuesday. The closure will remain in place through Friday, March 27. The office staff will continue working during the public closure and people can still renew vehicle registrations via mail or online through the ITD website. Renewals can also be completed by phone at 208-455-6020. The Assessor’s Office will reevaluate over the next two weeks and provide additional updates as they become available.
Saint Alphonsus is instituting a brief screening protocol for patients and visitors at its facility entrances in Boise, Nampa, Ontario and Baker City, starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
This step is in line with CDC guidelines and taken out of "abundance of caution to ensure the safety and well-being of all who enter our hospitals," according to the hospital.
Emergency departments will remain open 24/7, while main hospital entrances will be open during normal business hours. Other hospital entrances will be locked and directional signage for visitors will be provided.
Gov. Brad Little: Not alarmed, but cautious and thoughtful:
After confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Idaho, I advise the public to follow the guidance of health officials, be thoughtful of your actions, and take care of each other. pic.twitter.com/kDSvVa3Rk5— Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) March 16, 2020
Little posted a video message to Twitter Monday. He said, in part: "Now that Idaho has several confirmed cases of coronavirus across the state, we are reinforcing that our focus is to slow the spread of coronavirus for two main reasons: No. 1 to protect the elderly and the health compromised, and secondly to preserve capacity in our health care facilities. If we don't do our part to control the spread of coronavirus then our health care facilities will be overrun with patients in a short period of time. That's precisely what we're trying to avoid. Not everyone will get coronavirus, and for the majority population, the coronavirus resembles a cold or mild flu. But that just emphasizes the need for us to follow the guidance of our public health experts so we can protect those who could get very sick if you spread it to them. Most of all be thoughtful about your actions. We must not be alarmed, but we must be cautious."
Monday, March 16:
Boys & Girls Club of Nampa Facebook announcement: "Safety is the number one priority of the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa, and we are doing everything possible to keep children, our staff, and volunteers protected from the COVID-19 virus. Due to the recent cases in Idaho, we have decided to close the Club until March 30th. During that time, we will have our janitors deep clean the Club to ensure that all kids, staff, and volunteers are safe when the Club reopens."
Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County announcement: As our local school districts have announced closures, our Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to focus our remaining Club operations on providing emergency childcare to healthcare workers, first responders, essential community personnel, and parents who absolutely must continue working to maintain their employment.
At this time, the Moseley Center, Meridian Club, and Kuna Club will remain open. (The Peregrine and Desert Sage clubs are closed.) We respectfully ask everyone to only register in cases of absolute necessity. It is absolutely crucial to the health of our community that all children and adults who are able to stay home during this time do so.
Please do not send your child to the Club with any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, or shortness of breath. If members display any of these symptoms, they will be isolated and parents will be contacted immediately.
Check www.adaclubs.org for updates.
Boise School District and Boise Parks and Recreation: To ease the burden on parents who must work and are in high-demand jobs such as first responders and health care, Boise School District and Boise Parks and Recreation announced Monday that they will offer limited, free childcare at four sites from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, through Friday, March 27.
Sites will be limited to 24 children each. The first priority will be given to Boise School District K-6 students. Within the first three days of attendance at either program, parents will be required to provide a note from their employer that states their current employment schedule. (Register here.)
Breakfast, lunch and a snack will be provided by Boise School District food service staff.
Staff will adhere to CDC guidelines regarding hygiene for both students and staff. Each site will have a nurse available to screen students at drop off.
Locations:
- Grace Jordan Elementary School, Just for Kids (JFK), 6411 Fairfield Ave, Boise
- Whitney Elementary School, Just for Kids (JFK), 1609 S Owyhee St, Boise
- Morley Nelson Elementary, Boise Parks & Recreation Community Center, 7701 W Northview St, Boise
- Whittier Elementary School, Boise Parks & Recreation, Community Center, 301 N 29th St., Boise
Schools move up closure dates: School districts in Caldwell, Emmett, Kuna, Nampa, and Vallivue will cancel school for students Tuesday through the end of this week. Schools will also be closed the following week for spring break.
The decision to close schools a day earlier than planned was based on federal direction Monday that groups of people be limited to 10 or fewer and that parents educate their children at home as prevention measures, according to an email from Allison Westfall, spokeswoman for the Kuna and Caldwell school districts.
The districts will continue plans for teachers to use the remaining time to prepare instructional options for a possible extended school closure after spring break, which goes through Friday, March 27.
Boise and West Ada school districts closed schools Monday through the end of spring break. Idaho's public colleges and universities, as well as most private institutions, have moved classes online.
COVID-19 Fund: The Idaho Community Foundation, United Way of Treasure Valley and Idaho Nonprofit Center have created the COVID-19 Response Fund for Idaho.
The new fund will provide grants to organizations that will provide "philanthropic support and services to low-income, vulnerable people and families." Those grants will be both immediate and long-term funding for organizations all over Idaho that will help people struggling economically due to the novel coronavirus, according to a press release.
Donors can support specific regions or the entire state and can give at www.idahocf.org/covid-19.
ACHD: The Ada County Highway District is telling its workforce to do their jobs from home, has canceled all public involvement meetings for the next few months and will conduct all commission meetings via telephone.
ACHD Commission meetings will allow the public to attend, but seating is limited due to a six-foot distance requirement put in place by health officials. The commission will telephone in to conduct business, and the public can call into meetings using a number that ACHD will release soon. ACHD staff and employees will still be available via phone and e-mail.
"Crucial operations at ACHD will continue, and leadership of the Highway District will continue to assess the situation," the press release said.
A press release Sunday reported the district schools would remain open on Tuesday, but officials followed federal direction provided Monday that
"Staff will be planning how instruction would be provided should school need to be closed for an extended period after the March 23-27 Spring Break," the Sunday release stated. "Custodial staff will support the deep cleaning of facilities and plan for other services that may be needed such as meals, access to internet service, etc. … The decision wasn’t made lightly and reflects hours of discussions and consultations."
Gov. Brad Little told school leaders Sunday afternoon he will not be issuing a statewide order to close schools. Little and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials urged local leaders to consult with their area public health districts and make decisions locally, Idaho Education News reports. Prior to Little’s conference call, the Coeur d’Alene and Blaine County school districts had already announced plans to close school until the first week of April.
The Idaho Education Association, the state's teacher's union, earlier Sunday morning called on the state to close schools for at least three weeks.
JUMP: Jack's Urban Meeting Place, a creative center and community gather place, announced that starting Monday they would be closing their doors "until further notice."
"As we do our part to help flatten the outbreak peak, we are aware of the variety of new challenges the pandemic has created. Our commitment to supporting our mission of inspiring human potential is unwavering. We will continue to monitor and reevaluate the situation and make adjustments to our protocols as necessary," a press release said.
Wi-Fi: Sparklight (formerly Cable One) announced Monday that is opening Wi-Fi hotspots across its footprint for public use during the coronavirus crisis in order to keep individuals and communities connected to online resources.
Sparklight’s Wi-Fi hotspot can be accessed in the Sparklight local office parking lot, 2101 E. Karcher Road in Nampa.
Sparklight, as of March 13, made available unlimited data on all internet services for 30 days, and offered payment deferrals and late fee waivers for 60 days. The company plans to reassess after 30 days based on the continued impact and evolving nature of the virus. Customers can call 877-692-2253 for more information.
CenturyLink has suspended data usage limits for consumer customers due to COVID-19, starting Monday for the next 60 days. During that time the company will waive late fees and won't terminate a residential or small business customer’s service due to financial circumstances associated with the outbreak. "We’re prepared to ensure traffic flows smoothly across our network, regardless of increased demand," according to company release Monday.
Meals on Wheels: Though senior centers in Boise and Meridian are temporarily closed, Metro Meals on Wheels will continue to provide "curbside" meals there. Seniors who rely on the affordable lunch option normally offered at the senior center can still pick up lunch with curbside service offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays at Boise's Dick Eardley Senior Center (690 Robbins Road, Boise) and the Meridian Senior Center (1920 N Records Way).
This effort requires increased supplies and costs more to provide. Click here to donate to the nonprofit.
We will continue to work with @boiseparks and the #Meridian Senior Center to ensure that nutritious meals are available to our seniors during this time.#MoreThanAMeal— Meals on Wheels (@MetroMealsID) March 16, 2020
Boise closures: The city of Boise on Tuesday joined Ada and Canyon counties and other cities in a joint emergency declaration.
"This allows us to protect our most vulnerable populations, adds protection for consumers, and enables us all to recover costs we’ll have put into place to protect our staff and the community," Mayor Lauren McLean said in a news release.
Effective Tuesday morning, public access to all city facilities except the airport will cease until further notice. City services will still be available through call-in, online and mail and we are working on new ways for the public to access services. City staff will report into their work locations as usual. Field services like parking, building inspectors, etc. will continue for the time being. Tuesday’s City Council meeting will proceed as scheduled using virtual technology to allow remote access.
The following Boise closures take effect Tuesday, March 17:
- City Hall
- City Hall West
- Boise Public Library facilities, including the Main Library and each branch library
- Fort Boise, including the Dick Eardley Senior Center (Meals on Wheels meals will still be provided through curbside pick-up service)
- School-based Community Centers
- Idaho IceWorld
- Zoo Boise
- Quail Hollow and Warm Springs Golf Courses
- All citywide public programming and public outreach will be cancelled until further notice. This includes:
- Parks and Recreation activities, classes, events and leagues
- All Library and Arts & History programs and events
- All public open house, town halls or other similar gatherings, including city-hosted neighborhood meetings
There will be no special event permits issues for eight weeks; however, city staff will continue to process and be ready when appropriate. McLean encourages community events of 50 or more people to be postponed in the interest of public safety.
Meridian Senior Center: The center will be closed March 16-31 as a precaution.
State funding: In response to the governor’s emergency declaration, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Monday approved an additional $500,000 for the state Division of Human Resources and an additional $800,000 for the Office of Information Technology for coronavirus response. This $1.3 million one-time from the state general fund is aside from the $2 million emergency appropriation already approved by the Legislature for coronavirus response; that was targeted at medical supplies, testing and community mitigation efforts. These two new supplemental appropriations are for the operations of state government. Read more on the Eye on Boise blog.
Prisons: The Idaho Department of Correction has suspended visitation in all its facilities and reentry centers across the state. The department made that decision Friday night, according to department spokesman Jeff Ray. The department has also suspended all volunteer programs, and asked volunteers not to come to facilities.
County declarations: Ada and Canyon counties and the associated cities of Boise, Caldwell, Eagle, Garden City, Greenleaf, Kuna, Melba, Meridian, Middleton, Nampa, Notus, Star, and Wilder are making disaster emergency declarations Monday, following the lead of Gov. Brad Little, who made a similar declaration for the state Friday.
The city of Parma will make its declaration later this week.
"The decision to approve disaster emergency declarations is not a result of a dire or immediate need for resources. It is being done now – ahead of any crisis – so communities can proactively pursue additional resources that might be needed to help prevent the community spread of COVID-19 in the weeks and months to come," according to a joint press release from the counties. "These emergency declarations will better position us to coordinate efforts and achieve our primary objective — slowing the rate of any spread in our region."
No luncheon: The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce has canceled its luncheon this week.
Refugee community: The International Rescue Committee's Boise office has translated CDC’s COVID-19 guidance into give languages and shared it with partners and the community. IRC teams are running information sessions to demonstrate best practices in hygiene, communicating symptoms, when to go to report to medical personnel, and when to self-isolate.
Food pantry: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho District Council has created a new system for all food pantry clients to get their needed groceries and to remain in their cars. Signs are set up to guide pantry clients through the process with the help of volunteers. The system takes effect Tuesday, March 17, at the Boise Overland food pantry, 3209 W. Overland Road. Pantry hours:
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday
- 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Sunday, March 15:
Idaho has five confirmed cases of COVID-19, including two in Ada County, two in Blaine County and one in Teton County.
SCHOOLS
Boise School District: Schools closed March 16-27. Office staff at all schools will be available Monday for parents to pick up student medications, personal belongings, etc., according to the district. All athletics and activities, including practices, have been suspended until further notice. The District’s child care provider, Just for Kids, will also be closed.
The district will open emergency K-6 day camps at four schools Monday for parents who qualify. The camps will be run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Taft, Morley, Whitney and Garfield elementary schools.
Food pantries are also available at the district’s six community schools from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
- Frank Church High School - 8051 W. Salt Creek Ct., Boise
- Garfield Elementary - 1914 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
- Morley Elementary - 7701 Northview St., Boise
- Taft Elementary - 3722 N. Anderson St., Boise
- Whittier Elementary - 301 N. 29th St., Boise
- Whitney Elementary - 1609 S. Owyhee St., Boise
West Ada School District: The district originally planned to hold classes Monday, but changed course Sunday night and will now be closed through March 30.
"We are focused on doing what is best for our students, our families, and the community as a whole," district Superintendent Mary Ann Ranells said in a statement. "Events are changing rapidly, and we will be meeting often to review what steps we will need to take next."
Middleton School District: Public schools are closed now through March 29, when the district will reassess the situation. The district's normal spring break falls March 23-27.
Administrative staff will be at the schools on Monday, March 16, from 9 a.m. until noon to accommodate any students needing to gather items left at the schools. Students and parents are asked only come to the schools to obtain essential items.
The Southern Idaho Conference decided Sunday that all athletics and activities will be postponed through March 29. It will be further evaluated by the SIC superintendents after that time.
YMCA CLOSURES:
The Treasure Valley YMCA will close the following facilities and sites for an initial period of one week, from March 16 to March 22:
- Caldwell YMCA
- Downtown Boise YMCA
- South Meridian YMCA
- West Boise YMCA and City of Boise Aquatic Center
- Healthy Living Center
- YMCA Camp at Horsethief Reservoir
Child development sites will close, and reopen, corresponding with the closure of school districts covering their service area (starting Monday in Boise and Wednesday in the Caldwell and Vallivue school districts). Parents will be notified immediately by email.
"COVID-19 has fundamentally disrupted the way we do business; at the moment the Treasure Valley is not experiencing a community spread, closing facilities is intended to give us time to prepare," according to a press release from the organization Sunday night. "Closing facilities for one week will give us time to learn more about how to offer important programs and services to the community in the safest way possible, and adapt to meet critical needs."
The Y will continue to keep members and the public informed and updated as any new developments become available. Please check our website www.ymcatvidaho.org, and social media outlets for the most current information.
2C CHILD CENTERS: The YMCA Child Care Centers in the Caldwell and Vallivue school districts (Caldwell Guided Discovery and Caldwell After School program) will be closed starting Wednesday, March 18, Y officials alerted parents over email Sunday evenings. The child care sites are slated to reopen concurrently with the reopening of the Caldwell or Vallivue school districts.
These YMCA Child Care Centers will be open Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17. Those who are in programs located inside the Caldwell Family YMCA will still be able to enter the facility and access the classroom.
YMCA child care coordinators will continue to be available via email and phone.
"We will send out additional information regarding tuition by end of day on Wednesday March 18, 2020," according to the email. "We will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with local and state officials and will continue to communicate with parents via e-mail. Additionally, we encourage everyone to regularly check the CDC’s website or Central District Health, for important updates and safety information. The American Academy of Pediatrics also has helpful information specific to children and families."
There is no shortage of food. Stores will restock, so please don’t hoard.— Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) March 15, 2020
The water supply is clean and safe to drink.
We are working to provide you with the latest, most accurate information.
We are in this together, so please take care of yourself and your neighbors.
CANYON COUNTY: All non-essential visits to Canyon County facilities planned for Monday should be postponed, including to the courthouse, administration building and DMV. Persons with essential business that can be addressed online or by telephone are encouraged to use those alternatives.
The county made the announcement Sunday night based on information and direction from Southwest District Health and the county’s emergency operations manager.
The Idaho Supreme Court has also issued directions regarding criminal and civil court proceedings. All persons scheduled to report as a juror, or participate in any criminal court matter, on Monday, March 16, should do so. Otherwise, county officials recommend contacting your attorney or monitoring the Canyon County webpage for additional information before coming to the courthouse, according to the release.
Ada County's courthouse is closed to the general public starting Monday, and there are restrictions in place at the federal courthouse.
CWI: EARLY SPRING BREAK
College of Western Idaho has extended its spring break to March 16 to April 4. This includes:
- Academic Transfer and Career & Technical Education
- Dual Credit on-campus
- Workforce Development
- Basic Skills Education
Spring break had originally been scheduled for March 23-28.
Travel: The college asks students are asked to exercise prudence and caution in traveling and consult with Center for Disease Control information.
CWI teachers and staff are to use the time to work toward moving courses online as necessary, according to the college's release.
The college will post updates to cwi.edu.
PRIDE FESTIVAL
The Boise Pride Festival has been postponed from June to September.
BOGUS BASIN CHANGES
Bogus Basin announced Sunday that the nonprofit recreation area will close all lodge facilities, end night skiing, and make other operational adjustments in an effort to keep its slopes open, while providing precautions against COVID-19. “We are going to do everything we can to provide safe, outdoor recreation during these trying times while preventing contact between employees and customers,” General Manager Brad Wilson said in a press release.
Effective Monday, March 16:
- JR Simplot and Pioneer Lodges will be accessible for lockers and restrooms only. No indoor seating will be available. Guests are encouraged to minimize the amount of time spent inside the facilities.
- Night skiing will be closed for the remainder of the season. Night-only season pass holders will be allowed to use their passes during the day.
- Nordic operations will be closed for the remainder of the season.
- Weekday operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- At this time, the current lift operating schedule will continue.
- The Double R Ranch BBQ Smokehouse will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for grab-and-go, prepackaged food and beverage items only.
- Guests are encouraged to bring their own brown bag meals to eat on the outdoor plaza, or in their vehicles.
- The Rental Shop will be closed for the remainder of the season.
- The Ski & Snowboard School will be closed for the remainder of the season.
- The Glade Runner Mountain Coaster will be closed for the remainder of the season.
- The Tubing Hill will be closed for the remainder of the season.
- The Downtown Sales Office will remain open.
- The Simplot Lodge Mountain Ticket Office will remain open.
For updates on this rapidly changing situation, visit www.bogusbasin.org.
Tamarack plans to continue winter operations through its projected closing date of April 5 but is canceling some events:
- Brewski, March 21 (credits for tickets purchased will be issued automatically in the coming days)
- Fireworks Show, March 28
- State of Idaho Pond Skim Championship, April 4
Sun Valley and Snowbasin Resorts will close Monday for the remainder of the winter season. The closure includes lift operations, ski school, dining outlets, retail and rental services. In Sun Valley, village operations including restaurants and lodging will continue to operate with limited services until further notice. All winter lift tickets, lessons, or rentals that were purchased online and dated March 16, 2020 or later will be refunded automatically within 14 business days, according to sunvalley.com/COVID19.
Saturday, March 14:
Idaho's first case of COVID-19 was confirmed Friday in an Ada County woman, hours after the governor declared a state of emergency in order to free up access to federal resources. Four more cases were confirmed by Saturday night.
As officials and community members work to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, here's the latest update on how local government agencies and private businesses are responding:
SCHOOLS: Idaho's four public higher education institutions are moving classes online, starting with Boise State University on Monday through the end of the spring semester.
Boise State students are being encouraged to return home as soon as practical, though the university will continue to provide housing and dining services to those who need to stay on campus. The university hasn't made a final decision on holding the May 9 commencement ceremonies.
University of Idaho will have spring break starting Monday, and start virtual classes on March 23.
Lewis-Clark State College will begin online classes as soon as possible, following a test of virtual learning early next week.
Idaho State University started spring break on Monday, which was earlier than planned. Online instruction will start March 30, while faculty use this time to prepare.
Concordia University School of Law in downtown Boise is also moving to online-only courses and canceling or postponing events.
Northwest Nazarene University's spring break runs March 14-30, and after that courses will be delivered remotely. Face-to-face learning is scheduled to resume April 14 following Easter break. All university-sponsored travel has been canceled until further notice, unless approved by a vice president.
The College of Idaho will shift exclusively to online classes beginning on March 30, and continue through the end of the spring semester. The college suspended all spring athletic competition for the remainder of the season.
ISU closed its Meridian campus for cleaning Friday after learning a student may have been exposed to the coronavirus at a recent out-of-state conference, where at least one case of COVID-19 was confirmed, according to an email sent to ISU students Friday. The student and about a dozen other members of the Meridian campus community are in self-isolation, the email said. Classes have been canceled, and community-facing clinics were closed Friday.
ISU-Meridian shares a campus with the West Ada School District and Renaissance High School. A spokesman for the school district said both the district office and high school remained open Friday.
K-12: Individual school districts can close down if their directors feel it is necessary, Gov. Brad Little said. Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said school district superintendents had a teleconference Thursday when they discussed ways classes could continue for students in the event shutdowns did occur. A majority of Idaho’s school districts are able to conduct classes online, she said, and the superintendents also discussed options for pick-up points for homework for younger children for whom online classes would not be appropriate.
AARP MEETING: Health and state officials at noon Tuesday will host a conference call providing information to older people and caregivers. AARP Idaho, Gov. Brad Little, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen and Idaho State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn will host. Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org. Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or register in advance by visiting vekeo.com/aarpidaho.
COUNTIES: The Board of Canyon County Commissioners issued a statement Friday saying business operations in the county will continue, but the board is prepared to end all non-essential actives, postpone public meetings and reschedule events if necessary.
The governments of Ada and Canyon counties are working in a multi-agency group to determine best practices, strategies, and identify resource needs in the weeks to come, Ada County announced Friday night.
COURTS: As a result of an Idaho Supreme Court Order the Ada County Courthouse and Courthouse Complex starting Monday will be at reduced operations, the county announced Friday night. Attorneys, jurors, parties, witnesses, victim support persons, county personnel, and judges are permitted to enter the courthouse. All other members of the public will not be allowed to enter until further notice.
Additionally, the U.S. Courts for the District of Idaho is instructing anyone who had traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea or the Seattle/Tacoma area in the past 14 days not to come to the courthouse, but instead contact their attorney or court staff. Other district court operations, as of Friday afternoon, were continuing as normal at the James A. McClure Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, 550 W. Fort St. in Boise.
- Those called to jury duty are instructed to contact the jury office of the division where they were requested to appear.
- Those scheduled for a naturalization ceremony should contact the U.S. Court
- Naturalization Clerk’s Office at 208-334-9387.
- For District Court or Bankruptcy Court matters, please contact the Boise division at 208-334-1361.
- For probation matters contact 208-334-1630.
INTERNET: Sparklight, an internet provider in the Treasure Valley, will waive late fees for the next 60 days and is temporarily giving all customers unlimited data. Customers in need of a payment deferral can call 877-692-2253.
CANCELLATIONS/POSTPONEMENTS
Southwest District Health recommends organizations postpone or cancel mass gatherings.
The Caldwell City Clerk’s office is cancelling special event permits for gatherings of 250 people or more on city property, including for Indian Creek Plaza. (Caldwell Train Depot events for less than 250 people will not be affected.)
Nampa City Council approved an emergency resolution Friday prohibiting gatherings of 250 people or more at the Ford Idaho Center and the Nampa Civic Center through March 31. The venues are working to reschedule performances, and fans are encouraged to retain their tickets.
Other recent announcements about canceled events:
- Caldwell State of the City Address scheduled in early April
- Caldwell Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council Annual Fundraising Dinner
- All Caldwell recreation events, Event Center events, the Annual Easter Egg Scramble
- Family Fun Day at Whittenberger Park/Rotary Pond in Caldwell scheduled for June 13
- Boise Philharmonic events through April 30
- Nampa Library programs through the end of March
Delayed or postponed:
- The Boise Farmer's Market spring opening
- Caldwell Swing into Spring at the Library’ Gala
- According to a release posted Friday afternoon, the city of Boise's COVID-19 task force requested the Boise Farmers Market postpone its spring opening.
- Caldwell Fine Arts' The High Kings concert, which had been scheduled for March 26 at Jewett Auditorium. Officials are working to reschedule the event but will refund tickets if it's canceled.
- All events held in the Canyon County Fair building through the end of March
- Idaho Jr Jammers Jamboree at NNU, which had been scheduled for March 21
Bogus Basin remains open but has cancelled all upcoming mountain events and discontinued bus service.
Below is a roundup of Thursday's news:
BOISE MAYOR DELAYS CITY EVENTS
Citing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced Thursday all employee gatherings of 250 people or more have been postponed through April 10.
City officials will also consider the delay of other city events as the need arises, according to a news release from the mayor’s office. McLean is also encouraging other organizations to consider postponing gatherings of more than 250 people as well.
The announcement comes a day after Treefort Music Fest announced the annual festival would be postponed until September.
In addition to that, McLean announced the city has suspended all out-of-state business travel for its employees through April.
The release cites the rate of the spread of the virus as one factor in the decisions. Idaho currently has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, although the state laboratory had tested 93 people as of Thursday, according to a state website providing information about the health concern, coronavirus.idaho.gov. Eleven people are currently being monitored as of Thursday, according to that site.
“It is important for our community to come together to protect our most vulnerable populations,” McLean is quoted as saying in the release. “While various residents may not be sick or experiencing symptoms, there is the chance for them to carry the virus to those most at risk. These measures are taken in an abundance of caution, and I ask that organizations be willing to do their part in helping slow the spread, when and if the virus is detected in our community. There are no known cases at this time, and we continue to work closely with city, county and state agencies in our preparations and actions taken.”
FILM FEST CANCELLED
Sun Valley Film Festival announced Thursday that this year’s festival would be cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We are actively supporting the global and local effort to combat this pandemic by cancelling this year’s Festival. The health and safety of our community and all of our participants is our top priority and we know this is the right and responsible decision. We look forward to seeing you all next year for our 10th anniversary in 2021,” stated Festival Executive Director Teddy Grennan.
The news comes one day after Treefort officials announced the music festival is being postponed until September.
The press release goes on to say that festival staff will “communicate next steps with its supporters, partners, pass and ticket holders as soon as possible.”
ATHLETICS CANCELLATIONS
Boise State University indefinitely suspected all athletic events. The Mountain West Conference also suspending competition in all sports.
The NCAA canceled all winter and spring sports championships.
The Big Sky Tournament (men’s and women’s college basketball) in Boise was canceled. The Big 12, Big Ten, ACC, Pac-12 and SEC also canceled their respective tournaments.
The Idaho High School Activities Association was in talks as of Thursday evening about altering, postponing or canceling Idaho’s spring seasons that include baseball, softball, tennis, golf and track.
EXPO EVENTS CANCELLED
Ada County is cancelling all events at Expo Idaho through April 30, and will restrict its employees’ non-essential work travel for the next two months.
The Board of Ada County Commissioners made the decision to restrict travel through May 2020 due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in neighboring states, and chose to stop events at Expo Idaho to help slow the potential transmission.
“Our primary concern is ensuring that our communities, and our staff are healthy and safe,” Chairwoman Kendra Kenyon said in a press release. “Especially in light of the World Health Organization declaring a pandemic and with the restrictions (President Donald) Trump is starting to place on travel and events, we are following suit in Ada County.”
The Boise Roadster Show, scheduled to begin Friday, was already shut down, Kenyon said.
“We will be revisiting everything on a weekly basis to see where things are going and will get those things rescheduled,” she added.
Ada County will take a case-by-case look at events planned for Barber Park’s Education and Event Center until May 31.
Ada County Operations has been conducting more thorough cleanings of its facilities since last week, while Ada County Emergency Management has begun working collaboratively with Canyon County and public health officials to plan for any potential outbreak.
OFFICES OPEN IN DC
The Idaho Congressional delegation announced Thursday that offices in Washington, D.C., will remain open.
No cases have been reported in any delegation members’ office.
State offices will also remain open for all four members of the delegation — Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, and Reps. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson — and future decisions will be made in consultation with health and state officials. The delegation is doing as much work as possible via phone and email, and their offices will still respond to Idahoans’ correspondence in a timely manner, according to the release.
HOSPITAL UPDATES
The Saint Alphonsus Health System will be placing restrictions on visitors in an effort to reduce COVID-19 exposure.
Locations in Idaho and Oregon will be subject to the following restrictions:
- Visitors with a cough, wheezing, shortness of breath or congestion, or a fever above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, will be given a face mask and asked to seek medical care or return home.
- Patients with respiratory symptoms or fever who are presenting for a diagnosis, treatment or other care will be offered a mask before entering a care location.
- One visit per patient at a time.
- No visitors under 14 years old.
- Do not visit if you’re sick.
Only immediate family, patient advocates and clergy who meet these criteria will be allowed to see patients.
Visitors are reminded to stay on top of their hygiene: wash hands frequently with soap and water, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, cover coughs and sneezes and stay home if you are ill.
Additionally, West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, out of “an abundance of caution,” is screening visitors and patients for COVID-19 and asking people who are sick not to visit anyone in the hospital.
The St. Luke’s Health System Summit, scheduled for April 14, has been postponed to a to-be-determined date.