Idaho's first case of COVID-19 was confirmed Friday, hours after the governor declared a state of emergency in order to free up access to federal resources.
As officials and community members work to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, here's the latest update on how local government agencies and private businesses are responding:
SCHOOLS: Idaho's four public higher education institutions are moving classes online, starting with Boise State University on Monday through the end of the spring semester.
Boise State students are being encouraged to return home as soon as practical, though the university will continue to provide housing and dining services to those who need to stay on campus. The university hasn't made a final decision on holding the May 9 commencement ceremonies.
University of Idaho will have spring break starting Monday, and start virtual classes on March 23.
Lewis-Clark State College will begin online classes as soon as possible, following a test of virtual learning early next week.
Idaho State University started spring break on Monday, which was earlier than planned. Online instruction will start March 30, while faculty use this time to prepare.
Concordia University School of Law in downtown Boise is also moving to online-only courses and canceling or postponing events.
Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa plans to hold “Pilot Wednesday” March 18, in which all classes will be held remotely.
The College of Idaho on Friday suspended all spring athletic competition for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
ISU closed its Meridian campus for cleaning Friday after learning a student may have been exposed to the coronavirus at a recent out-of-state conference, where at least one case of COVID-19 was confirmed, according to an email sent to ISU students Friday. The student and about a dozen other members of the Meridian campus community are in self-isolation, the email said. Classes have been canceled, and community-facing clinics were closed Friday.
ISU-Meridian shares a campus with the West Ada School District and Renaissance High School. A spokesman for the school district said both the district office and high school remained open Friday.
K-12: Individual school districts can close down if their directors feel it is necessary, Gov. Brad Little said. Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said school district superintendents had a teleconference Thursday when they discussed ways classes could continue for students in the event shutdowns did occur. A majority of Idaho’s school districts are able to conduct classes online, she said, and the superintendents also discussed options for pick-up points for homework for younger children for whom online classes would not be appropriate.
AARP MEETING: Health and state officials at noon Tuesday will host a conference call providing information to older people and caregivers. AARP Idaho, Gov. Brad Little, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen and Idaho State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn will host. Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org. Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or register in advance by visiting vekeo.com/aarpidaho.
CANYON COUNTY: The Board of Canyon County Commissioners issued a statement Friday, saying business operations in the county will continue, but the board is prepared to end all non-essential actives, postpone public meetings and reschedule events if necessary.
U.S. DISTRICT COURT: The U.S. Courts for the District of Idaho is instructing anyone who had traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea or the Seattle/Tacoma area in the past 14 days not to come to the courthouse, but instead contact their attorney or court staff. Other district court operations, as of Friday afternoon, were continuing as normal at the James A. McClure Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, 550 W. Fort St. in Boise.
- Those called to jury duty are instructed to contact the jury office of the division where they were requested to appear.
- Those scheduled for a naturalization ceremony should contact the U.S. Court
- Naturalization Clerk’s Office at 208-334-9387.
- For District Court or Bankruptcy Court matters, please contact the Boise division at 208-334-1361.
- For probation matters contact 208-334-1630.
INTERNET: Sparklight, an internet provider in the Treasure Valley, will waive late fees for the next 60 days and is temporarily giving all customers unlimited data. Customers in need of a payment deferral can call 877-692-2253.
CANCELLATIONS/POSTPONEMENTS
Southwest District Health recommends organizations postpone or cancel mass gatherings.
The Caldwell City Clerk’s office is cancelling special event permits for gatherings of 250 people or more on city property, including for Indian Creek Plaza. (Caldwell Train Depot events for less than 250 people will not be affected.)
Nampa City Council approved an emergency resolution Friday prohibiting gatherings of 250 people or more at the Ford Idaho Center and the Nampa Civic Center through March 31. The venues are working to reschedule performances, and fans are encouraged to retain their tickets.
Other recent announcements about canceled events:
- Caldwell State of the City Address scheduled in early April
- Caldwell Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council Annual Fundraising Dinner
- All Caldwell recreation events, Event Center events, the Annual Easter Egg Scramble
- Family Fun Day at Whittenberger Park/Rotary Pond in Caldwell scheduled for June 13
- Boise Philharmonic events through April 30
Delayed or postponed:
- The Boise Farmer's Market spring opening
- Caldwell Swing into Spring at the Library’ Gala
- According to a release posted Friday afternoon, the city of Boise's COVID-19 task force requested the Boise Farmers Market postpone its spring opening.
- Caldwell Fine Arts' The High Kings concert on March 26 at Jewett Auditorium. Officials are working to reschedule the event but will refund tickets if it's canceled.
- All events held in the Canyon County Fair building through the end of March
Bogus Basin remains open but has cancelled all upcoming mountain events and discontinued bus service.