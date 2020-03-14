BOISE — Idaho's first confirmed case of COVID-19 was a student at Idaho State University-Meridian, according to university President Kevin Satterlee and Central District Health.
"I do not share this information to cause alarm, but instead, to show that our University is proactively working with state and local public health officials to protect our University community," Satterlee wrote in a letter to the campus community Saturday, which was shared by Central District Health.
Gov. Brad Little and health officials announced the case Friday afternoon but did not identify the person as a student, taking care to protect her privacy. The woman, in her 50s and an Ada County resident, did not need hospitalization and is self-isolating at home. She attended a conference in New York City in recent weeks, where three other attendees later tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
ISU-Meridian is working with Central District Health epidemiology staff to notify students, staff, and faculty who had closest contact to the student, according to an email from the health district.
"If you are not contacted by CDH or Idaho State University directly, there is no reason for you to have elevated concern," the email states.
The student was last on campus Tuesday, March 10, according to Satterlee.
"CDH has advised us that this is not an illness that is spread through brief, casual contact," Satterlee wrote.
ISU-Meridian had announced to students early Friday that a student may have been exposed to the coronavirus at an out-of-state conference, and the campus was closed for cleaning.
Idaho has since seen a second confirmed case of COVID-19, health officials announced Saturday, in Blaine County, which is home to Sun Valley and Ketchum.
Both patients are women in their 50s who have mild symptoms.
ISU, as with other higher education institution in Idaho, is moving its classes to online-only. The university is on an extended spring break and plans to resume classes using distance-learning options on March 30, according to Satterlee.
"Please know we are working to actively address this situation," Satterlee wrote. "I ask all Bengals to be supportive of their classmates and colleagues as we navigate this difficult time together. Support each other and we will move forward as a team."