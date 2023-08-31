Spring chinook

Spring chinook await feeding time May 3 as they swim in a tank at the Nez Perce Tribe’s Cherrylane hatchery on the Clearwater River in Idaho.

 Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review

While Western states rich in hydroelectricity such as Idaho and Washington enjoy lower energy prices in comparison to other states, those prices do not come without a cost —  according to Native American tribes and environmental advocates. 

The Nez Perce Tribe, or Nimiipuu, and environmental groups are spreading awareness about the cultural and environmental costs of hydroelectricity through a short film called “Covenant of the Salmon People.”

