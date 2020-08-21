BOISE — When Isabel Lange got a speeding ticket earlier this summer, the notice she received told her to be “personally present” in court if she wanted to fight it. If she failed to appear, according to the July 1 notice, a judge would issue a warrant for her arrest.
Her court date was set for Wednesday, but by the start of the week, she was sick. It didn’t seem to be COVID-19, but she was throwing up and she didn’t think she’d be able to make it to court. So she called to see if she could reschedule her hearing and, in retrospect, it’s probably a good thing she did.
“The clerk said … 'this isn’t an in-person meeting,'” Lange remembered. “'If you show up here we’re going to turn you away. We’re not gong to let you come in.' And I was like, ‘Well, what is it then? Because it says to come in person.’ They didn’t mail out any Zoom information. They don’t have my email address.”
Lange said the clerk told her to call the Ada County Trial Court Administrator’s Office to receive her link to the virtual court hearing.
Lange isn’t the only one confused about whether she should show up in person to a court hearing in Ada County. The forms the county uses to notify people of upcoming court dates have to be changed to reflect the fact that many hearings are online. Ada County Trial Court Administrator Sandra Barrios said court employees are working on it, but it’s a lengthy process that requires changing the language on thousands of forms.
“The criminal cases are taking a bit longer than the civil ones because of the volume that we have,” Barrios said. “And so finishing that process has taken … a bit longer than we were initially anticipating.”
Fourth District Administrative Judge Melissa Moody said Wednesday that while the notices about infractions have since been corrected, not all the forms the court uses have been updated.
“The truth is we’re still a little behind,” she said.
Ali Rabe, executive director of Jesse Tree, an eviction-prevention organization in Boise, has also noticed the forms directing people to show up for court in person. In fact, she said on Wednesday, every form she’s seen since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in Idaho has directed renters to come to the courthouse for hearings in eviction cases — even when the hearings were virtual.
The problem is the high stakes in those kinds of cases.
“There’s a huge consequence for (renters) because not showing up gets you a default judgment,” Rabe said.
When she called to ask the court about it, she was told court employees are reaching out to people ahead of hearings to tell them how to attend virtual hearings. Barrios told the Idaho Press the same thing on Wednesday.
“When individuals do come to the courthouse we strive to make sure that they understand kind of what happened,” she said. “We’re also calling them the day before the hearing. Those who receive a notice telling them to come in person will receive a phone call providing them the link and explaining everything. So the ones that are actually coming are usually individuals who never left their phone number or have changed their number since, or we don’t have a way to get ahold of them.”
The ability to contact parties in a court case was also something Rabe voiced concern about.
“The court doesn’t have tenant information,” she said. “So I don’t know how they’re doing that.”