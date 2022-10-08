John Cody Hart

Originally published Oct. 6 on KTVB.COM.Why did the suspect in the New Meadows double homicide, John Cody Hart, have a gun if he was charged with a violent felony? Why did Hart have a gun if he was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial for those charges? And why was he in Idaho if he was on supervised release in Washington?

Those are some of the questions KTVB set out to answer through hundreds of pages of court documents obtained from Clark County, Washington.

Mehens Hartland Inn

Sara Mehen and Rory Mehen, owners of the Hartland Inn in New Meadows, were honored with a candlelight vigil on Tuesday. The couple was shot to death in the motel’s office on Oct. 1.

