Court records are providing more clarity on what could have happened before 47-year-old Rory Mehen and 45-year-old Sara Mehen were shot and killed at the Hartland Inn in New Meadows on Oct. 1 — and prosecutors have filed to seek the death penalty for the man suspected of killing the couple.
The Mehens, who owned the motel in the small town located about 12 miles northwest of McCall, were found shot to death in the motel office around 1 p.m. on Oct. 1. It was later determined that the suspect, 28-year-old John Cody Hart, was a guest at the inn.
Hart, of Washington state, has a history of criminal activity and mental health issues.
According to an affidavit, Hart told detective Jordan Doggett of the Washington County Sheriff's Office that he had gone through drawers in rooms inside the inn, looking for socks that he thought belonged to his children. At that time, a man and a woman asserted to him that he could not be going through other residents' rooms.
"John told us they then snatched everything from his hands, making him feel like a thief. They then called the cops," the affidavit said. "John stated that this made him angry, that it caused him pain, and that he felt the couple were like Bonnie and Clyde."
The affidavit says call records show a deputy was called to the inn, where he spoke with Hart and cleared the hotel at 12:20 p.m. The 911 call of shots fired came in 25 minutes later, at 12:45 p.m.
Before the shots rang out, the affidavit says, Hart went back to this room after the socks were taken from him and "prepared for the worst."
"He then heard Pope Gregory and John Paul say, 'are you going to let Bonnie and Clyde do that to our family,'" the affidavit says. "John told me that he didn't spite those people, and that they still have life in their soul, not in their flesh."
The document says that Hart then told detectives he went to the front counter and shot the man and woman.
The affidavit said there is probable cause to believe that Hart murdered the two in the first-degree — "these actions took ample time," the document said.
The prosecuting attorney for Adams County filed to seek the death penalty in this case, saying, "the murder was especially heinous," that Hart "exhibited utter disregard for human life," and that Hart could "probably constitute a continuing threat to society."
Hart was charged with assault in Clark County, Washington, in 2021, and subsequently deemed not competent to stand trial. A judge ordered him to restore competency at a state mental health hospital; Hart was out of jail on supervised release and awaiting a bed at Western State Hospital, Washington's mental health hospital, when the shooting occurred.
Hart has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bail until his next hearing. A status conference is set for Oct. 17.