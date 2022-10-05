John Cody Hart

Originally published Oct. 5 on KTVB.COM.

Court records are providing more clarity on what could have happened before 47-year-old Rory Mehen and 45-year-old Sara Mehen were shot and killed at the Hartland Inn in New Meadows on Oct. 1 — and prosecutors have filed to seek the death penalty for the man suspected of killing the couple. 

Mehens Hartland Inn

Sara Mehen and Rory Mehen, owners of the Hartland Inn in New Meadows, were honored with a candlelight vigil on Tuesday. The couple was murdered in the motel's office on Saturday, Oct. 1. 

