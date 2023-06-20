Interfaith Wall Busting

Interfaith Sanctuary Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers speaks to attendees of a "wall busting" event at Interfaith's future home along State Street in Boise in April 18.

The city of Boise’s decision to grant a conditional use permit to Interfaith Sanctuary has been upheld, according to a court decision released Tuesday.

The petition for judicial review, by the Veterans Park Neighborhood Association, was first filed in July 2022. The neighborhood association did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Veterans Park Neighborhood Association can appeal to the Idaho Supreme Court.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

