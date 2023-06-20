The city of Boise’s decision to grant a conditional use permit to Interfaith Sanctuary has been upheld, according to a court decision released Tuesday.
The petition for judicial review, by the Veterans Park Neighborhood Association, was first filed in July 2022. The neighborhood association did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Veterans Park Neighborhood Association can appeal to the Idaho Supreme Court.
“I’m just relieved to make it through another process and continue moving forward,” Interfaith Sanctuary Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers told the Idaho Press. “Last week we did obtain our building permit, so it looks like we’ll begin construction in July.”
Interfaith Sanctuary is moving from its current location on West River Street to a larger building — a former Salvation Army building — on West State Street. The move has caused some of the area's residents to push back.
The decision came from Ada County's Fourth Judicial District Court.
“The Council did not commit error when it approved the conditional use permit,” the decision said. “For the reasons set forth above, VPNA’s request to overturn Boise City Council’s denial of CUP21-00026 and remand the matter back to the City is DENIED. Boise City Council’s decision to overturn the denial of CUP21-00026 is AFFIRMED.”
In the appeal, the neighborhood association challenged the city council’s findings that the conditions of approval will ensure the homeless shelter will not create adverse impacts and that the shelter wouldn’t place an undue burden on transportation or other public facilities.
The neighborhood association argued, among other things, that Interfaith Sanctuary hadn’t provided a security and operations plan and that some of the conditions placed on Interfaith were not new, but were practices the shelter already does.
The Planning and Zoning Commission faulted Interfaith for not having a security plan, which the Boise City Council said was in error, court documents said.
“Boise City Council’s findings are not erroneous,” the decision said. “There is nothing in Boise City’s application form that required Interfaith Sanctuary to submit either an operations plan or a security plan as part of the application process.”
The Veterans Park Neighborhood Association also argued that even with 30 conditions, there will be adverse impacts and undue burden to public facilities, the document said.
There was lots of conflicting evidence before the council, the court said, but substantial evidence to support the city council’s decision.
“Boise Chief of Police Ryan Lee testified on three separate days. Chief Lee testified that BPD was neutral as to the conditional use permit at issue, but that 'the Boise Police Department will be able to pivot and reallocate resources as necessary,'” the decision said.
The court’s role is not to reweigh the evidence, the decision said, but to determine if there is enough quality evidence so that a reasonable person could reach the same conclusion as the city council.
Veterans Park Neighborhood Association also argued it was wrong for the Boise City Council to consider best practices for operating a shelter, because best management practices won’t eliminate adverse impacts.
“The Council’s job is to consider the evidence before it and then apply that evidence to the applicable code criteria at issue. The Council did so here,” the decision said.
The court also rejected the neighborhood association’s argument that it was denied due process because some conditions for approval were recommended at the last minute and were not new.
“First, VPNA had notice of the recommendations made by Ms. Brewer and Mr. Mattoon at the hearings before the Council because the recommendations were part of Interfaith Sanctuary’s Supplemental Submittal to its application,” the decision said. “Second, representatives from VPNA, including Katy Decker-President of VPNA, participated in the Task Force that developed such recommendations.”
Ultimately, the court decided neither the city of Boise nor the Veterans Park Neighborhood Association is entitled to attorney's fees.
It’s been a long process to get to this point for Interfaith Sanctuary.
The shelter delayed a conditional use permit application in early 2021 after neighbors asked for more information. Later that year, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean asked the shelter to pause the application. Boise’s Planning & Zoning Commission denied the conditional use permit at first, and then after a series of contentious hearings, the Boise City Council approved the permit with 30 conditions in April 2022.
Afterward, the Veteran’s Park Neighborhood Association challenged the decision in court.
"We ended up with a really happy ending because of the team that surrounded us and our community of support," Peterson-Stigers said. "It doesn't happen everywhere. It's pretty special."