BOISE — A criminal case against an Idaho man, who was charged with several felonies after he was shot by Boise Police during a June car chase, is on hold, after a court ruled he's not fit to stand trial.
Mohamud Hassan Mkoma, 33, lacks "fitness" to proceed to trial, and he lacks "capacity to make informed decisions about treatment," according to a court document filed Monday. Judge David Manweiler ordered court proceedings be suspended.
Per state law, Mkoma will be committed to the custody of the Department of Health and Welfare, which will file reports on Mkoma's mental condition, advising the court if and when he gains the capacity to stand trial.
The Idaho Statesman first reported the court's decision Monday.
Mkoma, a Somali refugee, does not speak English, and he was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2014, according to people who know him.
Mkoma is charged with three felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16, felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated assault on law enforcement personnel, felony use of a deadly firearm during the commission of a crime, and four misdemeanors — unlawful entry, malicious injury to property, eluding a peace officer and violation of a protection order.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
On June 27, Boise Police officers shot Mkoma, who was believed to be connected to a missing 14-year-old child who was later found safe. After officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop with Mkoma, he fled. While officers were in pursuit of Mkoma, they saw what they believed was a weapon being waved around inside the vehicle, according to the department's account.
Monday's court order notes that Mkoma is not "dangerously mentally ill," meaning he does not present a substantial risk of physical harm to others that would require maximum security treatment.
Ryan Suppe is the Boise City Hall and Treasure Valley business reporter for the Idaho Press. Contact him at 208-344-2055 (ext. 3038). Follow him on Twitter @salsuppe.