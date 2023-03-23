Fewer people testified at Wednesday’s hearing on the Meridian Library District — and the ratio was more balanced between those in support and those against — about 10 supporting the library and five asking for the dissolution.
But at the end, both the petitioners and the library district were able to reflect on what has been accomplished by these hearings and the decision still to be made.
“At least now we’ll be heard,” Concerned Citizens of Meridian Co-founder Mike Hon said, gesturing to the media. “... We don’t take this lightly. We don’t want to do this. But we have no other choice.”
The Concerned Citizens of Meridian brought a petition to the Ada County Board of Commissioners in February asking to dissolve the library district. The group has been making itself known in the past year, including by showing up to board meetings and planning a prayer vigil in front of the library director’s house. The Concerned Citizens want to dissolve the library because of materials they deem harmful that are available to minors.
The commissioners will decide whether to hold an election to dissolve the library district. If it is dissolved, its property and assets will be disposed of. Approximately 500 people showed up to testify at Monday night’s meeting; it was continued to Wednesday to give people who wished to testify, but couldn’t on Monday, a chance to do so.
Meridian Library Board of Trustees Chair Megan Larsen first spoke Wednesday on what the commissioners had to do.
“Commissioner (Rod) Beck held up a binder full of public comments, some of those comments favored dissolution of the district and some opposed it,” Larsen said.” No matter what you all decide on this question, there will be people in that binder upset with you.”
The commissioners spent far more time questioning Larsen than Hon.
Beck asked Hon if he would accept third-party mediation.
Meridian Library District officials have repeatedly said that court cases on the types of restrictions proposed by the Concerned Citizens of Meridian have not held up. Larsen has cited several in her comments, including Sund v. City of Wichita Falls, in which the court ruled that moving two books with LGBTQ+ themes from the children’s section to the adult section of the library was unconstitutional.
Beck told Larsen that he believed that case wouldn’t apply in the Ninth Circuit because it was decided in Texas. But that does not appear to be fully accurate. The case was decided in a federal district court in Texas and dealt with the First Amendment; and according to a Georgetown Law handout, federal issues in federal district court have some authority in other federal circuit courts, federal district courts and state courts.
A spokesperson from Ada County clarified that the Sund case has persuasive but not binding authority in state court, federal courts here or the Ninth Circuit Court. Persuasive authority has some weight but is not binding, according to Cornell Law School.
“The government’s ability to make first amendment restrictions is extremely narrow,” Larsen said.
Commissioner Ryan Davidson said he was shocked at some of the drawings in some of the library’s books and questioned Larsen about whether different books showed sex acts. He also asked about maintaining politically balanced book displays, which confused Larsen, who said many of the library’s displays are about topics like fishing or various holidays like Valentine’s Day.
The board also reflected on the two days of testimony. Davidson, for one, said they had been a learning experience.
“No matter what the board comes up with, at the end of the day, all power is inherent in the people,” Davidson said.
The Ada County Commissioners will meet Wednesday, March 29 at 10:30 a.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room to deliberate on whether to put the issue on the ballot.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County.
