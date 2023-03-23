Meridian Library Hearing

Members of the public wait in line to enter a meeting room for a Meridian Library hearing at the Ada County Courthouse, Monday, March 20, 2023.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Fewer people testified at Wednesday’s hearing on the Meridian Library District — and the ratio was more balanced between those in support and those against — about 10 supporting the library and five asking for the dissolution.

But at the end, both the petitioners and the library district were able to reflect on what has been accomplished by these hearings and the decision still to be made.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

