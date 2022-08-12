Support Local Journalism


Originally published August 12, 2022, on IdahoCapitalSun.com Idaho’s trigger law banning abortion in nearly all cases will go into effect on Aug. 25, and the heartbeat law allowing civil lawsuits against medical providers will go into effect immediately following an opinion from the Idaho Supreme Court on Friday evening.

The opinion did not make a determination regarding the law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, which is scheduled to take effect in one week.

