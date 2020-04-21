BOISE — The Idaho Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the 25-year prison sentence for a former Boise priest who pleaded guilty to two child pornography charges in 2018.
William “Tom” Faucher, 74, appealed the sentence, claiming it was excessive and constituted cruel and unusual punishment, given his crimes were cybercrimes only, and given his age and poor health. The three judges who reviewed the case were unconvinced by those arguments, and affirmed the sentence.
Faucher was arrested in February 2018 after a police investigation revealed him to be in possession of more than 2,500 of images of child pornography. That month, prosecutors charged the former St. Mary’s Catholic Church priest with 24 criminal charges, most of which were related to the child pornography, although he also faced drug charges because officers found him to be in possession of marijuana and LSD when they searched his home, where he’d lived for 15 years, and which belonged to the church.
Faucher in September 2018 pleaded guilty to five of the charges he faced — two counts of willfully possessing or accessing sexually exploitative material, one count of possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of distributing sexually exploitative material. The distribution counts arose from the fact that Faucher emailed three of the images to another person. A judge in December 2018 sentenced him to 25 years in prison after an hourslong hearing before a crowded courtroom.
In his appeal, Faucher argued the sentence handed down by 4th District Court Judge Jason Scott was excessive. That sentence included 25 years for two of the child pornography charges, 10 years for two more child pornography charge, and a year for a drug charge. Because Scott ruled Faucher would serve those sentences concurrently — not consecutively — those sentences are not added together.
Scott, Faucher argued, didn’t consider the mitigating factors in the case — Faucher’s age, his poor health, a great deal of community support, excessive drinking, and lack of criminal history.
“Indeed, the record reflects that the court deliberated the mitigating factors in this case at some length,” judges wrote in Monday’s opinion. “The court considered each of the mitigating factors Faucher has identified on appeal and weighed them against the aggravating factors, including that Faucher lied about the nature of his crimes, minimized their significance, did not accept responsibility, and showed no remorse and that many of Faucher’s supporters were unaware of the nature and the scope of his crimes. Further, the court concluded Faucher posed ‘a legitimate risk to the community’ in that he might act on his impulses.”
Faucher also argued the 25-year prison sentence constituted cruel and unusual punishment, and was disproportionate to the crimes he committed — which were “internet-based.”
“We disagree,” the judges wrote. “First, Faucher’s argument ignores the shocking nature of his crimes involving images of extremely cruel and sadistic victimization of young children, including infants.”
Faucher remains at the Idaho State Correctional Center as of Tuesday, according to the Idaho Department of Correction’s website.