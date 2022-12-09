Same-sex marriage Spokesman-Review

Con Mealey, left, and his husband Greg Richards are photographed in front of their Post Falls home on Monday. They got married 10 years ago when same-sex marriage became legal in Washington.

 Kathy Plonka / The Spokesman-Review

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


On the day Washington finally allowed them to apply for a marriage license, Margaret Witt and Laurie Johnson woke up before dawn to be first in line.

They arrived at the Spokane County Courthouse in the dark on Dec. 6, 2012, and stood on the front steps. Other same-sex couples joined them during the next few hours. TV crews and photographers hovered around the crowd as everyone waited for the doors to open.

Originally published in the Spokesman-Review. 

Recommended for you

Load comments