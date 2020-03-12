CALDWELL — Canyon County officials say the impact of an elections equipment code error that left some voters without an election ballot Tuesday was minimal.
Due to a coding error on the county's new election equipment, some voters were unable to vote on school levies Tuesday. Others experienced problems with their entire ballot and were instructed to come back later in the day to vote.
Canyon County estimates only five Middleton voters were unable to vote on the school district levy.
There were four school levies on the Canyon County ballot along with the presidential primary election. Nampa, Caldwell and Vallivue school district levies passed, while the Middleton School District levy failed by more than 300 votes.
Joe Decker, Canyon County spokesman, said because Middleton's levy failed, the county focused on Middleton precincts to see how many voters were impacted.
"We found five voters in Middleton that we were able to identify who were significantly impacted and didn't vote," Decker said Thursday.
With eight precincts in Middleton, Decker said three voters got a primary ballot without a levy, one was unable to get a ballot at all and could not wait to vote or come back at another time, and one voter walked into a precinct, looked around and left.
Decker said with the Middleton levy failing by 344 votes, those five votes would not have pushed the outcome another way.
Decker said a few voters called Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto over the last few days to complain that they were unaffiliated voters who received the wrong ballot and did not get to vote on the presidential primary.
The nonpartisan ballot did not have the primary, it only had the levy question. Some poll workers gave unaffiliated voters the nonpartisan ballot without asking voters which ballot they preferred.
Decker said the issue stemmed from both poll workers and voters who did not know they had to ask for either the Constitution Party or Democratic Party ballot if they were unaffiliated.
Decker said there are no plans for the county to re-do the election on the Middleton levy question because of the equipment problems.
Vickie Holbrook, spokeswoman for Middleton School District, told the Idaho Press in an email that the district would be meeting next week to discuss how to proceed after the levy failure.
About the equipment problems, Holbrook said, "I think there were a few (affected voters), but do I think it affected the outcome? No."