BOISE — County clerks from across the state are requesting a special session of the Legislature to make changes to election laws in advance of the November general election to cope with the effects of COVID-19, but lawmakers on Monday weren’t convinced.
“That’s a question I’m debating myself,” Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, co-chair of the interim State Affairs Working Group, said Monday at the close of a daylong meeting of the joint panel. “It’s a big ask, obviously.”
The same panel also considered several legislative proposals to give lawmakers more say in state emergency declarations and to amend the Idaho Constitution to allow the Legislature to call itself into special session; currently only the governor has that power.
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said, “I do think we need a special session.” In the May primary, he said, “The date got adjusted, the process got changed. … I received numerous phone calls, ‘Hey, how do I campaign in this environment? What is allowed, what is not allowed?’ Our citizens deserve better than that.” He said, “People, in my opinion, need to have the right to vote in person.”
That wasn’t what the county clerks were proposing, however. Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, who chairs the statewide association of county clerks’ elections committee, said the unprecedented May all-mail-in primary election was a huge strain on Idaho’s clerks, who weren’t set up for a massive mail operation. They struggled with everything from whether requiring postage constituted a poll tax to gearing up to open hundreds of thousands of envelopes containing absentee ballots.
“This has been a daunting experience,” McGrane told the legislative panel. “We are now scrambling to get things in place and to figure out what is the best path to move forward. … The governor’s proclamation (declaring the all-mail-in primary) only applied to the May election. It did not extend to any other elections. So the August and November election are currently set to be the way we traditionally provide them.”
That’s problematic, though, with the continuing coronavirus pandemic, McGrane said. Among the concerns are that huge numbers of Idaho voters already have requested absentee ballots for November, meaning county clerks will need to be ready to process them; and counties are experiencing problems lining up poll workers, many of whom are older and fall into high-risk groups for contracting COVID-19, and polling places, with many regular locations no longer able or willing to accommodate voting due to virus concerns.
“There is not a consensus among the clerks in terms of how best to conduct these elections,” McGrane said. “It’s my general impression that we will have some form of in-person voting in November … although I think that’s open for discussion. … I can point to specific clerks who prefer to have it all done by mail.”
He presented several legislative proposals to allow central “voting centers” rather than just individual precinct polling places; to adjust deadlines to allow clerks to begin processing absentee ballots, but not tallying results, before Election Day; to allow absentee ballots being mailed locally to be sent out 30 days, rather than 45 days, before the election; and to formalize signature-checking procedures, to allay some legislators’ concerns about security in absentee voting.
“Not only are we asking for these changes, but we’re asking for them soon,” McGrane said. “Timing matters.”
Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, the joint panel’s Senate co-chair, called for remote public testimony on the proposals, and a half-dozen voters from around the state offered their views via Zoom. Every one of them made the same request: Run Idaho’s November election as an all-mail election, like the May primary, to keep Idahoans safe.
“All of these bills that have been brought forth today … I don’t think any of them warrant a special session of the Legislature to deal with,” said Kathy Dawes, a voter from Moscow. “I would like to encourage the same process to be used the next time around in November. … We want to have everybody safe. We want to have people who don’t have to make a choice between voting and their health.”
Kelly Hardy told the legislators she was at home with her 4-year-old daughter awaiting a COVID-19 test. “I’ve always voted in person, but I plan to vote absentee ballot this year,” she said. “I would like to see that happen for everybody, even though it was a great strain. Nobody was sick because of it, nobody’s life was at risk because of it.”
The panel made no decision; it’ll discuss the matter again at its next meeting Aug. 10.
Harris also proposed a constitutional amendment to let the House speaker and Senate president pro-tem call the Legislature back into special session any time they get requests from a majority of each house, with no limit on topics or time frame. That raised lots of questions.
“Thirty-six states have the ability to call themselves back into session; 14 do not have that ability,” Harris said. “Idaho is one of that 14.” Amending the Idaho Constitution would require two-thirds support from each house of the Legislature plus a majority vote of the people at the next general election.
Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, said, “My concern that I can almost imagine people up in North Idaho yelling into the microphone right now if they were here, would be that we don’t want a year-round Legislature. And if you don’t limit the topics that a special session can address, we may end up with a year-round Legislature. So … share with me your wisdom behind leaving that open-ended.”
Harris responded, “We have the ability right now to have a year-round legislative session. ‘Til we sine die, we can go on and on. None of us seem to want to.”
Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, presiding as co-chair, commented, “One topic leads to many others, usually, within the session.”
Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa, proposed bills to say the governor can suspend rules during emergencies but not statutes; and to require that any time the governor issues an emergency declaration, he must also order the Legislature convened in a special session within 15 days, potentially to reverse the order. “It gives us an opportunity to be part of the team there, with regard to these decisions and crises,” Monks said.
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said the Legislature might have to consider impeachment of the governor. “We are being marginalized when other branches overstep their authority,” she said.
Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, questioned how the emergency declaration provision would work when a dam breaks, and “the water is pouring through town.”
Monks said the emergency declaration would take effect immediately, but then lawmakers within 15 days could reverse it. Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, asked how that would work in a dam-break situation. Monks said, “I think that would be a welcome change to have the legislative branch involved in that decision-making process.” He said, “I think we come up with the best solution when we have 105 people’s heads” involved. “We are closest to the people,” he said, “than arguably the executive branch is.”
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said, “I remember the Teton Dam break in 1976. … When that kind of thing happens, your governor has to have authority, it seems to me. … There’s really no way you can have emergency power without overriding some statutes.”
Monks said, “It just says … we’re letting you have that time frame until we can get the legislative body here and start weighing in on that. I have faith and trust in 105 of us to make the right decision.”
Chad Houck, chief deputy secretary of state, proposed legislation to let the secretary of state unilaterally make changes in election laws and procedures. Crane said he’d never support such a move.
Gannon proposed legislation to forbid any single official from making changes to election laws. “Without elections, we don’t even have a democracy,” he said.
”We’ll put this in the stack of everything to be considered,” Lodge said.
The joint committee, which consists of the House and Senate State Affairs committees, is one of three that will be meeting in the coming weeks to discuss concerns relating to coronavirus; the House and Senate education committees will meet on Tuesday; and the House and Senate judiciary committees will meet next week.
During the panel’s lunch break, the House and Senate minority leaders held a press conference via Zoom and decried the push for a special session of the Legislature by their GOP counterparts. The move to form interim working groups of legislative committees appears to be more about “vying for power and grandstanding” than protecting public health in a pandemic, said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise.
”This is not a time for a power play,” Rubel said. “We are not advocating for a special session right now.” But if one were to be called, she and Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum said, the Democrats would identify different priorities: Funding safety measures in schools, distance learning and teacher compensation; tapping rainy-day funds and an internet sales tax fund that’s currently banked for future tax relief, rather than cutting the school budget; providing property tax relief for low-income seniors; and ensuring access to vote-by-mail for Idahoans in the November general election.
The two said they were surprised Health & Welfare committees from both houses weren’t convening, and called for increasing COVID-19 testing and providing aid to hard-hit Idaho child care providers amid the pandemic.
Stennett said, “The Legislature has a duty to find solutions to protect public health and safety and provide economic security. There is no excuse for inaction or political posturing.”
At the conclusion of the State Affairs Working Group meeting, Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill said if the panel wants to call for a special session on election law changes, it must first reach a consensus on which changes to propose.
Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, said, “For the last three months, four months, it’s been so frustrating to see all the changes. … We’re losing some of our individual freedoms, and I frankly have not seen a lot of pushback from our local government leaders, our state government leaders, nationally, and it’s been so frustrating to see all of this happening. My wife is tired of me yelling about it.”
“So I think it’s really comforting to a lot of people in this state to hear what’s happening today,” Armstrong said. “Making an attempt to push back against all these crazy things that have been happening. So I think this is a wonderful first step and I appreciate being here.”