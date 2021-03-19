CALDWELL — Southwest District Health reported declining daily incidence rates and decreasing positivity rates between Feb. 28 and March 13.
The health alert designation for the six counties in the district remain unchanged from the previous two weeks. Adams, Gem, Payette, and Washington counties are at the gray COVID-19 health alert level. Canyon and Owyhee counties are at the yellow health alert level.
As of March 13 the daily districtwide incidence rate per 10,000 population is 0.929.
On Tuesday, the SWDH board approved changing the metrics in determining COVID-19 health alert levels for counties within its six-county jurisdiction. The metrics approved at this meeting are not reflected in this week's county health alert level update, but will be adopted for future health alert level updates.
The changes include adjustments to the case fatality rate and hospitalization rate metrics; removal of the access to testing, known source, and elected officials' input metrics; and addition of vaccination rate by county metric.
Canyon County will remain in the yellow health alert level with a low daily incidence rate and positivity rate and with multiple cluster outbreaks within schools.The daily incidence rate is 1.01 daily new cases per 10,000 people, which is decreasing.
Canyon County has a positivity rate of 4.21%, which increased slightly over the last week. Only 60.67% of COVID-19 cases have reported knowing where they were exposed, which points to sustained community spread.
Six congregate living facilities are reporting cluster outbreaks.
Last week 15 students in Canyon County were positive for COVID-19 and one staff member. There are 108 people in the district in quarantine, meaning they had close contact with an infected person, and 21 in isolation, meaning they tested positive.