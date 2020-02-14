BOISE — Within the year, it’s possible Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan could tell the Boise City Council he wants the city to purchase an electric firetruck.
If city officials endorsed that move, it would make Boise one of the first cities in the country to obtain an electric firetruck; on Tuesday Los Angeles announced it was the first city in North America to buy one.
“We are pursuing it for sure as a fire department,” Doan said Friday.
He made the comment on the campus of the Boise Fire Training Center on the city’s northwestern hem. As Doan did so, a sample electric firetruck sat parked about 20 feet behind him, its electric motors on, all but silent. The vehicle’s designer, Austrian-based Rosenbauer Group, brought the “concept firetruck” to Boise for a demonstration Friday morning.
Electric firetrucks — which aren’t on the road anywhere in the world yet — cost about $1.2 million, a bit more than gas-combustion engines currently in use, which carry a price tag of about $600,000 to $700,000. If Boise were to purchase one, Doan says he hopes to obtain grant money to make up the difference.
Over the next year, the department will consider the electric firetruck as an option during the normal replacement cycle for its vehicles, Char Jackson, the department’s spokeswoman, said. If department officials decide it’s a good option, Doan will propose it during the city’s normal budget process, which ultimately needs approval from the city council and the mayor.
Rosenbauer Group engineers didn’t set out to make an electric fire engine, said Steve John, the company’s head of special projects, during Friday morning's presentation to members of the Boise Fire Department and others. The company spent $10 million and eight years to create what he called the “fire engine of the future” — and in the end it was more efficient to design it with electric motors instead of the traditional combustion engine.
“How can we make a product that improves your work environment?” John said the company’s engineers asked themselves.
The engineers looked at common complaints firefighters have about current engines and trucks. For example, firefighters must climb in and out of firetrucks many times a day, and lift heavy gear down from overhead. Current fire response vehicles create a great deal of noise, John pointed out — and Doan later said he’d lost much of his hearing from working on a firetruck. John said his team wanted to make a quieter vehicle. He also pointed out the seating in some current fire response vehicles make it difficult for firefighters to communicate en route to a call. The concept firetruck allows up to 10 firefighters to see and communicate with each other as the vehicle moves.
“Fire response crews get out of their truck and have to decide life and death in minutes … you don’t have the luxury of time,” John told the crowd gathered in one of the center’s classrooms for a presentation on the new engine. “Communication is crucial.”
The electric firetruck Rosenbauer Group designed is about 25,000 pounds lighter than a regular firetruck — or about half as heavy, said John Gunter, Rosenbauer Group’s regional sales manager for southern Idaho. The vehicle has a life expectancy of more than 20 years of serviceability, he confirmed. It’s operated with a touch screen, much like some other electric vehicles, he said, and it can be controlled remotely with a tablet. The firetruck's batteries can run for about 90 minutes to two hours, John said, but the vehicle also includes a diesel engine to recharge the batteries automatically if the battery power dips to 20%. By the company’s analysis, he said, that was enough battery time to cover 95% of any department’s calls, and said the worldwide average call time is 45 minutes.
The vehicle is a bit faster than normal firetrucks, but John said top speed doesn’t matter much for fire response vehicles, because they’re so often traveling busy city roads. The question is how fast a vehicle can reach 30 mph or 40 mph — and, as he put it, “nothing accelerates better than electric drive.”
Firefighters don’t have to climb runners or rails to get into the firetruck either; the firetruck resembles a bus, with a threshold closer to the ground. Gear also is stored closer to the ground as well, meaning firefighters don’t have to reach upward to grab tools.
For Doan, that’s a key selling point — getting on and off a fire service vehicle, weighed down by heavy gear and equipment, takes a toll on firefighters’ bodies over the course of their careers. Firefighters often eventually undergo knee or back surgery to deal with the strain — and it does cost taxpayer dollars in the form of workers’ compensation.
Rosenbauer Group has performed demonstrations to fire departments across the world, and Gunter said engineers have tried to listen to what firefighters want in a vehicle.
“(The concept firetruck) has been on tour for three years plus, getting input from fire chiefs around the world,” he said.
Los Angeles expects to receive its electric engine in the first quarter of 2021, Gunter said.
John said numerous other North American cities are considering purchasing the vehicles as well. He argued trucks were meant for hauling goods, not people, and Rosenbauer Group’s model is a cleaner solution, designed with people in mind.
“There’s no engine, no fumes, no carcinogens, no noise,” he said.