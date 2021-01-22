To correct an article that ran on page A7 Friday, six, not five, House Republicans voted against HJR 1, the proposed constitutional amendment on special sessions of the Legislature.
Correction
- Betsy Russell
-
- Updated
Tags
Betsy Russell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
News Trending Today
-
Sen. Grow proposes constitutional amendment to forbid Idaho from ever legalizing any drug that's illegal in 2020
-
Idaho's UFO connection: The state ranks No. 1 per capita for seeing unexplained things in the sky
-
Fire, explosion damage Nampa storage facility
-
COVID-19 exposure reported in Idaho Senate
-
Overcoming the Odds: Born with a clubfoot, RayJ Dennis has become key contributor for surging Broncos