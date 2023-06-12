...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Canyon,
northwestern Owyhee and east central Malheur Counties through 615 PM
MDT...
At 538 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Adrian, or near Parma, moving south at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Homedale and Wilder around 550 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
A woman died Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Boise.
Boise police responded to the incident at 11:53 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Cloverdale and Ustick roads, according to a city of Boise news release. Evidence indicates the woman was walking eastbound across Ustick and the vehicle that struck her was traveling northbound on Cloverdale when the collision occurred, the release states.
The woman, identified Monday by the Ada County Coroner's Office as 23-year-old Jestine Burt, of Homedale, died at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center a few hours later. Her cause of death is listed as blunt force injuries.
No other injuries have been reported and no charges have been filed, the release says.
Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of the deceased woman.