Idaho Press police lights stock image

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A woman died Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Boise. 

Boise police responded to the incident at 11:53 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Cloverdale and Ustick roads, according to a city of Boise news release. Evidence indicates the woman was walking eastbound across Ustick and the vehicle that struck her was traveling northbound on Cloverdale when the collision occurred, the release states.

Recommended for you

Load comments